DFW Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings: Lone Star rises after taking down HP

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 3-0 in Week 3 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A for Week 4:

1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0), Previous (4): The Rangers snapped Highland Park’s 33-game win streak. Next game vs. Little Elm (9/27)

2. Denton Ryan (2-0), Previous (2): The Raiders shut out Fossil Ridge on Sept. 6. Next game vs. West Mesquite

3. Highland Park (2-1), Previous (1): The Scots lost to Lone Star. Next game vs. Dallas Adams

4. Aledo (2-1), Previous (3): The Bearcats defeated Burleson Centennial. Next game vs. Everman (9/27)

5. Lancaster (2-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat South Grand Prairie. Next game vs. Legacy

6. The Colony (3-0), Previous (6): The Cougars won a shootout with Byron Nelson. Next game vs. Frisco Centennial (9/26)

7. Frisco Reedy (2-1), Previous (8): The Lions beat Lake Dallas. Next game vs. Denison

8. Crowley (3-0), Previous (9): The Eagles defeated Chisholm Trail. Next game vs. Brewer

9. Burleson (3-0), Previous (10): The Elks beat Waco University. Next game vs. Joshua

10. South Oak Cliff (2-1), Previous (N/A): The Golden Bears beat Wilmer-Hutchins. Next game vs. Red Oak

On the fence: Saginaw, Frisco Independence, Burleson Centennial