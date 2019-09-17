Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - September 17, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

No change this week in the volleyball top 10.

Byron Nelson, Lake Ridge, Mansfield and Southlake Carroll continue to be in the top 4 as all four teams went 2-0 last week.

One area top 10 matchup this week with Nelson visiting Carroll on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (31-1), Previous (1): Sweeps over Lovejoy and Guyer. Next game vs. Carroll

2. Lake Ridge (29-4), Previous (2): Wins over Red Oak and Summit. Next game vs. Waxahachie

3. Mansfield (29-5), Previous (3): Sweeps over Kennedale and Grand Prairie. Next game vs. DeSoto

4. Carroll (19-7), Previous (4): Sweeps over Weatherford and Eaton. Next game vs. Byron Nelson

5. Eaton (24-5), Previous (5): Win over Birdville, Lost vs. Carroll. Next game vs. Keller

6. Burleson (24-4), Previous (6): Sweeps over Glen Rose and Centennial. Next game vs. Timberview

7. Boswell (19-13), Previous (7): Win over Kennedale, Lost vs. Grapevine. Next game vs. Brewer

8. Birdville (25-8), Previous (8): Win over Azle, Lost vs. Eaton. Next game vs. Coll. Heritage

9. Weatherford (19-11), Previous (9): Win over LD Bell, Lost vs. Carroll. Next game vs. Mid. Heritage

10. Martin (21-5), Previous (10): Sweeps over Paschal and YWLA. Next game vs. North Crowley