DFW Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings: DeSoto jumps after beating TAPPS champ

High School Football
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A for Week 4:
1. Duncanville (3-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat St. John’s (Washington D.C.). Next game vs. Berkner (9/27).
2. Allen (3-0), Previous (2): The Eagles improved to 3-0 with a win vs. Coppell. Next game vs. Plano.
3. Denton Guyer (3-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats beat North Crowley 55-7. Next game vs. Keller Central (9/26).
4. Southlake Carroll (3-0), Previous (4): The Dragons defeated Permian. Next game vs. Keller (9/27).
5. Rockwall (2-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets took down Arlington Bowie. Next game vs. Martin.
6. Arlington (2-0), Previous (6): The Colts beat Byron Nelson on Sept. 6. Next game vs. Mesquite Horn.
7. DeSoto (3-0), Previous (9): The Eagles routed Bishop Dunne 49-0. Next game vs. Waxahachie.
8. Arlington Martin (2-0), Previous (8): The Warriors beat Hebron on Sept. 6. Next game vs. Rockwall.
9. Euless Trinity (3-0), Previous (10): The Trojans took down Colleyville Heritage. Next game vs. John Tyler.
10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (2-1), Previous (7): The Eagles suffered a loss to Timberview. Next game vs. South Grand Prairie.
On the fence: Keller Central, Lamar, Cedar Hill
