DFW Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings: DeSoto jumps after beating TAPPS champ

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 3-0 in Week 3 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A for Week 4:

1. Duncanville (3-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat St. John’s (Washington D.C.). Next game vs. Berkner (9/27).

2. Allen (3-0), Previous (2): The Eagles improved to 3-0 with a win vs. Coppell. Next game vs. Plano.

3. Denton Guyer (3-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats beat North Crowley 55-7. Next game vs. Keller Central (9/26).

4. Southlake Carroll (3-0), Previous (4): The Dragons defeated Permian. Next game vs. Keller (9/27).

5. Rockwall (2-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets took down Arlington Bowie. Next game vs. Martin.

6. Arlington (2-0), Previous (6): The Colts beat Byron Nelson on Sept. 6. Next game vs. Mesquite Horn.

7. DeSoto (3-0), Previous (9): The Eagles routed Bishop Dunne 49-0. Next game vs. Waxahachie.

8. Arlington Martin (2-0), Previous (8): The Warriors beat Hebron on Sept. 6. Next game vs. Rockwall.

9. Euless Trinity (3-0), Previous (10): The Trojans took down Colleyville Heritage. Next game vs. John Tyler.

10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (2-1), Previous (7): The Eagles suffered a loss to Timberview. Next game vs. South Grand Prairie.

On the fence: Keller Central, Lamar, Cedar Hill