TGCA volleyball state poll for Sept. 16: Timber Creek joins Class 6A rankings

Byron Nelson and Flower Mound continue to be the top 2 teams in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Coaches Girls Association.

Lake Ridge and Plano West are No. 3 and No. 6 in 6A. Timber Creek (23-5) joined the rankings at No. 18 this week. The Falcons have won 11 straight after beating Keller Central 3-2 in the district opener.

Lovejoy and Burleson remain No. 1 and No. 4 in 5A while Brock is No. 6 in 3A.

Here are the state polls:

Class 6A

1. Byron Nelson

2. Flower Mound

3. Lake Ridge

4. McAllen

5. Klein

6. Plano West

7. The Woodlands

8. Bridgeland

9. Schertz Clemens

10. San Antonio Clark

11. Pearland Dawson

12. San Antonio Churchill

13. Ridge Point

14. Laredo United

15. Garland Sachse

16. Prosper

17. Mansfield

18. Timber Creek

19. Frenship

20. College Park

21. Vandegrift

22. El Paso Franklin

23. Katy Cinco Ranch

24. Los Fresnos

25. El Paso Montwood

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy

2. Leander Rouse

3. Canyon Randal

4. Burleson

5. Dripping Springs

6. Gregory-Portland

7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

8. Lubbock Monterey

9. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

10. Manvel

11. Frisco Liberty

12. El Paso

13. San Antonio Wagner

14. Sulphur Springs

15. Goose Creek Memorial

16. Princeton

17. Edcouch-Elsa

18. El Paso Chapin

19. Birdville

20. Crosby

21. Little Elm

22. Corpus Christi Carroll

23. Kerrville Tivy

24. El Dorado

25. Alamo Heights

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2. Bellville

3. Caldwell

4. Fulshear

5. Graham

6. LaVernia

7. Carthage

8. Krum

9. Wimberly

10. Needville

11. Bullard

12. Nevada Community

13. Melissa

14. Argyle

15. Liberty Hill

16. Decatur

17. Sinton

18. Geronimo Navarro

19. Stephenville

20. Bridgeport

21. Splendora

22. Lorena

23. Tarkington

24. Little Cypress-Mauriceville

25. Celina

Class 3A

1. Bushland

2. Prairiland

3. Boyd

4. Hardin

5. Troy

6. Brock

7. Central Heights

8. Ingram Moore

9. Sabine

10. Maypearl

11. East Chambers

12. Diboll

13. West

14. Commerce

15. Schulenburg

16. Groesbeck

17. Goliad

18. Redwater

19. Nocona

20. Van Alstyne

21. Scurry-Rosser

22. Hallettsville

23. Gunter

24. Chapel Hill

T25. West Rusk

T25. Mt. Vernon

Class 1A-2A

1. Crawford

2. Iola

3. Jewett Leon

4. Wink

5. Bronte

6. Valley Mills

7. Amarillo Highland Park

8. Deweyville

9. Collinsville

10. Timpson

11. Sanford-Fritsch

12. Beckville

13. Dodd City

14. Evadale

15. Thrall

16. Boles

17. Veribest

18. Prairie Valley

19. Refugio

20. Thorndale

21. San Isidro

22. Granger

23. Freer

24. Cayuga

25. Big Sandy