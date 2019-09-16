High School Volleyball
TGCA volleyball state poll for Sept. 16: Timber Creek joins Class 6A rankings
Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools
Byron Nelson and Flower Mound continue to be the top 2 teams in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Coaches Girls Association.
Lake Ridge and Plano West are No. 3 and No. 6 in 6A. Timber Creek (23-5) joined the rankings at No. 18 this week. The Falcons have won 11 straight after beating Keller Central 3-2 in the district opener.
Lovejoy and Burleson remain No. 1 and No. 4 in 5A while Brock is No. 6 in 3A.
Here are the state polls:
Class 6A
1. Byron Nelson
2. Flower Mound
3. Lake Ridge
4. McAllen
5. Klein
6. Plano West
7. The Woodlands
8. Bridgeland
9. Schertz Clemens
10. San Antonio Clark
11. Pearland Dawson
12. San Antonio Churchill
13. Ridge Point
14. Laredo United
15. Garland Sachse
16. Prosper
17. Mansfield
18. Timber Creek
19. Frenship
20. College Park
21. Vandegrift
22. El Paso Franklin
23. Katy Cinco Ranch
24. Los Fresnos
25. El Paso Montwood
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Leander Rouse
3. Canyon Randal
4. Burleson
5. Dripping Springs
6. Gregory-Portland
7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
8. Lubbock Monterey
9. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
10. Manvel
11. Frisco Liberty
12. El Paso
13. San Antonio Wagner
14. Sulphur Springs
15. Goose Creek Memorial
16. Princeton
17. Edcouch-Elsa
18. El Paso Chapin
19. Birdville
20. Crosby
21. Little Elm
22. Corpus Christi Carroll
23. Kerrville Tivy
24. El Dorado
25. Alamo Heights
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2. Bellville
3. Caldwell
4. Fulshear
5. Graham
6. LaVernia
7. Carthage
8. Krum
9. Wimberly
10. Needville
11. Bullard
12. Nevada Community
13. Melissa
14. Argyle
15. Liberty Hill
16. Decatur
17. Sinton
18. Geronimo Navarro
19. Stephenville
20. Bridgeport
21. Splendora
22. Lorena
23. Tarkington
24. Little Cypress-Mauriceville
25. Celina
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Prairiland
3. Boyd
4. Hardin
5. Troy
6. Brock
7. Central Heights
8. Ingram Moore
9. Sabine
10. Maypearl
11. East Chambers
12. Diboll
13. West
14. Commerce
15. Schulenburg
16. Groesbeck
17. Goliad
18. Redwater
19. Nocona
20. Van Alstyne
21. Scurry-Rosser
22. Hallettsville
23. Gunter
24. Chapel Hill
T25. West Rusk
T25. Mt. Vernon
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford
2. Iola
3. Jewett Leon
4. Wink
5. Bronte
6. Valley Mills
7. Amarillo Highland Park
8. Deweyville
9. Collinsville
10. Timpson
11. Sanford-Fritsch
12. Beckville
13. Dodd City
14. Evadale
15. Thrall
16. Boles
17. Veribest
18. Prairie Valley
19. Refugio
20. Thorndale
21. San Isidro
22. Granger
23. Freer
24. Cayuga
25. Big Sandy
Comments