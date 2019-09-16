PHOTOS: Keller Central starts season 3-0 after its win over Little Elm

Keller Central quarterback Gavyn White (10) completes a pass during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central head coach Bart Helsley glances at the scoreboard during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central defensive back Merric Taylor (22) breaks up a pass intended for Little Elm running back Brison Hunter (29) during the second half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Keller Central defeated Little Elm 33-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central quarterback Gavyn White (10) gets rid of the ball while in the clutches of Little Elm defensive end Jax Brown (63) during the second half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Keller Central defeated Little Elm 33-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Little Elm running back Jason Jackson (5) is brought down by Keller Central linebacker Miles Skinner (2) during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Charger fans watch the final seconds of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Keller Central defeated Little Elm 33-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central running back Andrew Paul (30) heads to the end zone for the final score of the game during the second half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Keller Central defeated Little Elm 33-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central running back Andrew Paul (30) is stopped short of the goal line by Little Elm linebacker Jonas Garrett (8), defensive back Andrew Bishop (17) and tight end/linebacker Tristen Bagby (25) during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Paul scored on the ensuing play. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Little Elm linebackers Jonas Garrett (8) and Rocky Navarette (24) bring down Keller Central wide receiver Landon Walker (7) after short yardage during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Little Elm linebacker Rocky Navarette (24) brings down Keller Central running back Andrew Paul (30) during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central wide receiver Landon Walker (7) grabs a pass in front of Little Elm linebacker Marquies Foster (21) and backs into the end zone during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central Lightning Dancers perform in the stands during the second half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Keller Central defeated Little Elm 33-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
