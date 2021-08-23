2021 HS football preview: Fort Worth-area high school football preseason all-area team

The 2021 Texas high school football regular season starts on Thursday.

In the next installment of our Fort Worth-area football preview, we take a look at the Star-Telegram preseason all-area football team, including offensive and defensive players of the year, and first-team selections.

Offensive Player of the Year

Owen Allen, Jr., Southlake Carroll

Rushed for 2,054 yards and 28 touchdowns last season helping the Dragons to the 6A Division 1 state championship game. Allen was voted District MVP and named MaxPreps sophomore All-American. In 25 career games with SLC, Allen has rushed for over 3,300 yards and 50 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in 18 games.

Southlake running back Owen Allen runs the ball upfield during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Defensive Player of the Year

Bear Alexander, Sr., Brewer

The 5-star defensive tackle comes over from Denton Ryan, helping the Raiders to a state championship in January. Alexander is projected to commit with Texas A&M, and will immediately impact the Bears’ defense this season. He holds 29 offers and is ranked as the sixth-best defensive lineman in the country, and ninth overall in the state. Alexander is also ranked the 30th best senior in the nation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bear Alexander helped Denton Ryan to the 5A Division 1 state championship last season. Collin Kennedy 247Sports

First team

Offense

Quarterbacks

Chris Lee, Sr., Azle: Threw for 3,373 yards and 36 touchdowns. 12-1 TD-INT ratio and added 11 rushing TDs.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Sr., Aledo: 3-star Nevada commit led Bearcats to 10th state title.

Jake Strong, Jr., Justin Northwest: Last year’s offensive newcomer of the year threw for 29 touchdown passes and 64% completion. Accounted for 2,800 yards and 36 total TDs.

Aledo quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) scrambles out of the pocket against Frisco during the first half of the 5A Division II Regional round high school football playoffs, December 24, 2020, played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Running backs

Ollie Gordon, Sr., Euless Trinity: 4-star Oklahoma State commit rushed for 2,083 yards and 28 TDs.

Emeka Megwa, Sr., Keller Timber Creek: The 4-star Washington commit comes over from Nolan Catholic, where he rushed for over 3,000 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons.

Caleb Texada, Sr., Grapevine: 1,179 yards rushing, 13 TDs, 118 yards per game for the Mustangs.

Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) carries the ball against Southlake’s Benecio Porras during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Southlake led Trinity 38-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Wide Receivers

Landon Samson, Sr., Southlake Carroll: South Carolina commit recorded 75 catches, 1,293 yards and 15 TDs.

CJ Nelson, Sr., Richland: 3-star SMU commit had 1,100 yards receiving and 14 TDs for the Royals.

Luke Peterson, Sr., Burleson: Averaged 20 yards per catch and caught 16 TD passes.

Southlake receiver Landon Samson grabs a pass in front of Duncanville linebacker Jadarius Thursby (8) during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Tight End

RJ Maryland, Sr., Southlake Carroll: Boston College commit caught 13 TDs last season.

Kicker/Punter

Tyler White, Jr., Southlake Carroll: The 6-5 White was a preseason MaxPreps All-American.

Offensive Line

Devon Campbell, Sr., Arlington Bowie: 5-star recruit is No. 1 ranked guard in the nation and holds 31 offers. Also the third best senior in the state.

Hunter Erb, Sr., Halset Eaton: 4-star Texas A&M commit is the 23rd ranked tackle in the nation.

Sheridan Wilson, Sr., Argyle: 3-star Texas Tech commit.

Jakson LaHue, Sr., Azle: Virginia Tech commit is a 3-star tackle.

Isaiah Robinson, Jr., Arlington Lamar: 4-star tackle is the 11th best in the Class of 2023. Listed at 6-foot-7.

Defense

Defensive Line

Curlee Thomas, Sr., Nolan Catholic: Cal commit was among leaders with 22 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.

Joseph Adedire, Sr., Mansfield Summit: 3-star lineman is committed to TCU.

Ernest Cooper IV, Sr., Arlington Martin: 4-star lineman made 63 tackles, 14 for loss and 7 sacks last season.

Jadon Scarlett, Sr., Argyle: Texas A&M commit has 62 tackles for loss and 25 sacks in the past two seasons.

Midland Christian quarterback Ryver Rodriguez (3) is brought down by Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Curlee Thomas (9) during a high school football game at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Oct. 02, 2020. Nolan Catholic defeated Midland Christian 38-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Linebackers

Trevell Johnson, Sr., Arlington Martin: 3-star Texas commit had 109 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 TD returns.

Christopher Knight, Sr., Colleyville Heritage: 128 tackles, 20 for loss, 11 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 deflections.

Brock Hayward, Sr., Haslet Eaton: 130 tackles, 87 solo tackles, 8 for loss, 2 sacks.

Logan Anderson, Jr., Southlake Carroll: 71 tackles, 41 solo tackles, 7 for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception.

Southlake Carroll defensive back Logan Anderson (19) sacks Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik (6) during the second half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Defensive Backs

Landon Hullaby, Sr., Mansfield Timberview: 3-star Oregon commit helped Wolves to 11-2 record.

BJ Allen, Sr., Aledo: Texas commit made 67 tackles with three interceptions for state champs.

Javien Toviano, Jr., Arlington Martin: 5-star cornerback is fourth-best junior in the state.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Soph., Brewer: Ranked as No. 3 cornerback in the country for the Class of 2024. Holds 16 offers.

Aledo safety Bryan Allen (7) returns an interception against Weatherford during the first half, Saturday afternoon, Sepember 26, 2020 played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)