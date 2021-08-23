High School Sports
2021 HS football preview: Fort Worth-area high school football preseason all-area team
The 2021 Texas high school football regular season starts on Thursday.
In the next installment of our Fort Worth-area football preview, we take a look at the Star-Telegram preseason all-area football team, including offensive and defensive players of the year, and first-team selections.
Offensive Player of the Year
Owen Allen, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Rushed for 2,054 yards and 28 touchdowns last season helping the Dragons to the 6A Division 1 state championship game. Allen was voted District MVP and named MaxPreps sophomore All-American. In 25 career games with SLC, Allen has rushed for over 3,300 yards and 50 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in 18 games.
Defensive Player of the Year
Bear Alexander, Sr., Brewer
The 5-star defensive tackle comes over from Denton Ryan, helping the Raiders to a state championship in January. Alexander is projected to commit with Texas A&M, and will immediately impact the Bears’ defense this season. He holds 29 offers and is ranked as the sixth-best defensive lineman in the country, and ninth overall in the state. Alexander is also ranked the 30th best senior in the nation.
First team
Offense
Quarterbacks
Chris Lee, Sr., Azle: Threw for 3,373 yards and 36 touchdowns. 12-1 TD-INT ratio and added 11 rushing TDs.
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Sr., Aledo: 3-star Nevada commit led Bearcats to 10th state title.
Jake Strong, Jr., Justin Northwest: Last year’s offensive newcomer of the year threw for 29 touchdown passes and 64% completion. Accounted for 2,800 yards and 36 total TDs.
Running backs
Ollie Gordon, Sr., Euless Trinity: 4-star Oklahoma State commit rushed for 2,083 yards and 28 TDs.
Emeka Megwa, Sr., Keller Timber Creek: The 4-star Washington commit comes over from Nolan Catholic, where he rushed for over 3,000 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons.
Caleb Texada, Sr., Grapevine: 1,179 yards rushing, 13 TDs, 118 yards per game for the Mustangs.
Wide Receivers
Landon Samson, Sr., Southlake Carroll: South Carolina commit recorded 75 catches, 1,293 yards and 15 TDs.
CJ Nelson, Sr., Richland: 3-star SMU commit had 1,100 yards receiving and 14 TDs for the Royals.
Luke Peterson, Sr., Burleson: Averaged 20 yards per catch and caught 16 TD passes.
Tight End
RJ Maryland, Sr., Southlake Carroll: Boston College commit caught 13 TDs last season.
Kicker/Punter
Tyler White, Jr., Southlake Carroll: The 6-5 White was a preseason MaxPreps All-American.
Offensive Line
Devon Campbell, Sr., Arlington Bowie: 5-star recruit is No. 1 ranked guard in the nation and holds 31 offers. Also the third best senior in the state.
Hunter Erb, Sr., Halset Eaton: 4-star Texas A&M commit is the 23rd ranked tackle in the nation.
Sheridan Wilson, Sr., Argyle: 3-star Texas Tech commit.
Jakson LaHue, Sr., Azle: Virginia Tech commit is a 3-star tackle.
Isaiah Robinson, Jr., Arlington Lamar: 4-star tackle is the 11th best in the Class of 2023. Listed at 6-foot-7.
Defense
Defensive Line
Curlee Thomas, Sr., Nolan Catholic: Cal commit was among leaders with 22 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
Joseph Adedire, Sr., Mansfield Summit: 3-star lineman is committed to TCU.
Ernest Cooper IV, Sr., Arlington Martin: 4-star lineman made 63 tackles, 14 for loss and 7 sacks last season.
Jadon Scarlett, Sr., Argyle: Texas A&M commit has 62 tackles for loss and 25 sacks in the past two seasons.
Linebackers
Trevell Johnson, Sr., Arlington Martin: 3-star Texas commit had 109 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 TD returns.
Christopher Knight, Sr., Colleyville Heritage: 128 tackles, 20 for loss, 11 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 deflections.
Brock Hayward, Sr., Haslet Eaton: 130 tackles, 87 solo tackles, 8 for loss, 2 sacks.
Logan Anderson, Jr., Southlake Carroll: 71 tackles, 41 solo tackles, 7 for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception.
Defensive Backs
Landon Hullaby, Sr., Mansfield Timberview: 3-star Oregon commit helped Wolves to 11-2 record.
BJ Allen, Sr., Aledo: Texas commit made 67 tackles with three interceptions for state champs.
Javien Toviano, Jr., Arlington Martin: 5-star cornerback is fourth-best junior in the state.
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Soph., Brewer: Ranked as No. 3 cornerback in the country for the Class of 2024. Holds 16 offers.
