Southlake Carroll tight end, son of former Dallas Cowboy, commits to Boston College

Southlake Carroll senior RJ Maryland announced his commitment to Boston College on Monday. The 3-star recruit holds 24 offers, which includes Tennessee, Wisconsin, Central Florida, Miami, Houston, Michigan State, Duke, Purdue and San Diego State.

“I’m thankful to God for blessing me with this opportunity. I’m blessed to have a family that supports me in all that I pursue,” Maryland said on Twitter.

Maryland is listed on 247Sports as a 6-foot-4 tight end. The recruiting website ranks Maryland as the 22nd best tight end in the country among the Class of 2022.

Maryland made 30 catches last season for the Dragons and recorded 736 yards and 13 touchdowns. Carroll won the District 4-6A championship and reached the Class 6A Division 1 state title game where it lost to Austin Westlake.

The senior’s production should continue to rise this coming season. Carroll’s quarterback is 5-star Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, who passed for nearly 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in only eight games.

Maryland’s father is Russell Maryland, who was drafted first overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFL Draft. Russell was an All-American defensive tackle at Miami and played 154 games during a 10-year NFL career (Dallas, Oakland, Green Bay).