High School Sports
Three Dallas-Fort Worth area schools lead final UIL Lone Star Cup standings
Highland Park (Class 5A), Argyle (4A) and Brock (3A) once again finished in first place in the final UIL Lone Star Cup standings of the year.
The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. The winning schools in each class receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
Last year’s Lone Star Cup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first year the UIL Lone Star Cup had not been awarded since the program began in 1997-98.
Highland Park, Argyle and Brock all finished in first place during the 2018-19 school year. Southlake Carroll led 6A, marking the first time four schools from Dallas-Fort Worth won Lone Star Cup awards.
Conroe The Woodlands (6A), Shiner (2A) and Nazareth (1A) also won Lone Star Cups this year. Carroll came in second in 6A with Arlington Martin (Top 5) and Keller (Top 15) also making the list.
Argyle captures the UIL Lone Star Cup for the ninth straight time and 11th overall. Brock wins its seventh overall and fifth in the past six official Lone Star Cup seasons.
Highland Park won its 12th Lone Star Cup, most of all-time. Nazareth took home its fourth in a row.
DFW was represented by 33 schools in the Top 25 across all classifications with 11 from 6A. Grapevine came in third in 5A with Aledo coming in ninth.
FINAL STANDINGS:
Standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball, Baseball
Class 6A
1. Conroe The Woodlands 111
2. Southlake Carroll 99
3. Austin Westlake 91
4. Flower Mound 75
5. Arlington Martin 74
5. Katy Seven Lakes 74
7. Allen 71
8. Deer Park 67
8. Katy Tompkins 67
10. Austin Lake Travis 63
10. SA Reagan 63
12. Rockwall Heath 62
13. Humble Atascocita 61
14. Bridgeland 58
14. Keller 58
14. Rockwall 58
17. Austin Vandegrift 57
17. Houston Memorial 57
19. Cypress Woods 56
19. Prosper 56
21. Duncanville 54
22. Harlingen 52
23. Laredo United 51
23. FM Marcus 51
23. Wylie 51
Class 5A
1. Highland Park 111
2. Friendswood 88
3. Grapevine 85
4. Amarillo 79
5. Cedar Park 76
5. Lovejoy 76
7. Dripping Springs 74
7. Frisco Wakeland 74
9. Aledo 73
10. Boerne Champion 66
11. Barbers Hill 65
12. Canyon Randall 63
12. Colleyville Heritage 63
14. Mission Sharyland Pioneer 62
14. Richmond Foster 62
16. Pflugerville Hendrickson 60
17. Burleson Centennial 57
18. Humble Kingwood Park 56
19. Manvel 55
20. CC Veterans Memorial 54
21. SA Alamo Heights 52
22. CC Flour Bluff 51
22. Magnolia 51
24. Georgetown 50
25. Austin Anderson 49
Class 4A
1. Argyle 148
2. Canyon 108.5
3. Boerne 94
4. Melissa 85
5. Lindale 81
6. CC Calallen 73
6. Midlothian Heritage 73
8. Salado 72.7
9. China Spring 67
9. CC Tuloso-Midway 67
11. Huffman Hargrave 62
11. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 62
13. Celina 60
14. Stephenville 59
15. Carthage 58
16. Wimberley 56.5
17. Kennedale 54
18. Andrews 53
18. Decatur 53
18. San Elizario 53
21. Seminole 51
22. Bellville 50
23. Waco La Vega 49
24. Bullard 48
24. Gilmer 48
Class 3A
1. Brock 90
2. Holliday 83
3. CC London 68
3. Shallowater 68
5. Lorena 64
6. Lago Vista 58
7. Gunter 55
8. Tuscola Jim Ned 52
9. Bushland 50
9. Whitesboro 50
11. Atlanta 49
12. Little River Academy 47
13. Bishop 46
14. Grandview 45
15. Brownfield 43
16. Columbus 42
16. East Bernard 42
16. Lexington 42
16. Malakoff 42
16. Emory Rains 42
21. Tatum 41
22. Mineola 39.7
23. Canadian 39
23. Vanderbilt Industrial 39
23. White Oak 39
Class 2A
1. Shiner 71 (won tiebreaker)
2. Mason 71
3. Crawford 66
4. Panhandle 56.7
5. Normangee 54
6. Martin’s Mill 53
7. Lindsay 49
8. Lipan 44
8. Thrall 44
10. Christoval 41
11. Sundown 40
11. Windthorst 40
13. Bosqueville 39
13. Muenster 39
15. Cisco 38
15. Forsan 38
17. Albany 36
17. New Deal 36
17. Refugio 36
17. Sabinal 36
17. Thorndale 36
17. Weimar 36
23. Beckville 34
23. Bogata Rivercrest 34
23. Gladewater Union Grove 34
23. Italy 34
23. Jewett Leon 34
23. Schulenburg 34
23. Wink 34
Class 1A
1. Nazareth 67
2. D’Hanis 60
2. Dodd City 60
4. Rankin 54
5. Neches 52
5. Sterling City 52
7. Abbott 50
7. Blum 50
9. Cumby Miller Grove 48
10. Slidell 46
11. Clyde Eula 44
12. Gail Borden County 42
13. Graford 40
13. Hubbard 40
13. Saltillo 40
13. Westbrook 40
17. Veribest 38
18. Mertzon Irion County 36
19. Ackerly Sands 35
19. Jayton 35
21. North Zulch 34
22. Chireno 32
23. Cross Plains 30
23. Earth-Springlake 30
23. Fayetteville 30
23. Van Horn 30
Comments