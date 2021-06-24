Former Star-Telegram baseball coach of the year takes over at Burleson Centennial

Art Senato, who is nearing 500 career wins, is the new head baseball coach at Burleson Centennial.

Senato led South Grand Prairie for the past seven seasons posting a 24-10 record this past season. The Warriors were runner-ups in District 8-6A and won a bi-district title.

Under Senato’s watch, SGP won 119 games, nine in the playoffs and earned three series wins. The Warriors won an undefeated district title in 2017, the same year Senato was voted district coach of the year.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the baseball program at Centennial High School. I’m looking forward to meeting the players and parents, and looking forward to working with them,” he said on Twitter.

Overall, Senato has been coaching baseball for 29 years and 25 as a head coach. He owns a 468-291-3 career record and has guided his teams to the playoffs in 19 of 25 seasons.

Senato was voted Star-Telegram coach of the year in 1998 and Dallas Morning News coach of the year in 2009. He also was voted Arlington Morning News coach of the year in 1999. Senato was voted district coach of the year five times.

Senato has coached 132 players that have gone on to play college baseball and 11 to the MLB, including three on rosters this season. He replaces Brian Tickell, who led Centennial for seven years with an 18-16 record this past season before losing to Birdville in the bi-district round.