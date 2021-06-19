High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players named to TGCA all-state teams

Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-State

CLASS 6A

Sami Hood, Allen

Alexis Telford, Allen

Emma Robertson, Boswell

Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd

Landrie Harris, Flower Mound

Ranci Willis, Denton Guyer

Rylee Nicholson, Hebron

Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite

Gabby Coffey, Prosper

Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper

Baylea Myers, Timber Creek

Lauryn Davies, Timber Creek

Bella Garcia, Weatherford

Aubrey Brown, Wylie

Devin Chaky, Wylie

Averie Gunther, Wylie

CLASS 5A

Madysen Boutwell, Aledo

Macy Graf, Aledo

Marissa Powell, Aledo

Kayleigh Smith, Aledo

Jourdan Jacobs, FW Arlington Heights

Tatum Wright, Frisco Centennial

Riley Lunsford, Frisco Heritage

Hope Lusk, Mansfield Legacy

Jade Owens, Lovejoy

Abi Young, Northwest

Hallie Day, Princeton

Brianna Evans, Red Oak

Brooke Johnson, Royse City

Cassidi Mullen, Royse City

CLASS 4A

Chayse Freeman, Decatur

Tristyn Trull, Decatur

Reese Fetty, Farmersville

Kenzie Stotts, Godley

Skylar Tew, Godley

Rachel Wells, Melissa

Bryton Wright, Melissa

Elizabeth Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage

Kaylee Davis, Venus

Natalie Lopez, Venus

CLASS 3A

Maddie Bramblett, Brock

London Cooper, Grandview

Morgan Holliday, Grandview

Kamden Hutton, Peaster

Sarah Coffman, Emory Rains

Sage Hoover, Emory Rains

Chanlee Oakes, Emory Rains

Leo Terry, Emory Rains

CLASS 2A

Macey Cooper, Italy

Cadence Hopgood, Italy

Emily Janek, Italy

Keri Scott, Italy

Briana Yale, Tom Bean

CLASS 1A

Dani Baccus, Dodd City

Addyson Chaney, Dodd City

Dulaney Chapman, Dodd City

Tori Dotson, Dodd City

Kylee Graves, Dodd City

Journie Hilliard, Dodd City

Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City

Carson Morrison, Dodd City

Raigan Nichols, Dodd City

Sonora Wild, Dodd City

