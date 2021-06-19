High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players named to TGCA all-state teams
Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-State
CLASS 6A
Sami Hood, Allen
Alexis Telford, Allen
Emma Robertson, Boswell
Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd
Landrie Harris, Flower Mound
Ranci Willis, Denton Guyer
Rylee Nicholson, Hebron
Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite
Gabby Coffey, Prosper
Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper
Baylea Myers, Timber Creek
Lauryn Davies, Timber Creek
Bella Garcia, Weatherford
Aubrey Brown, Wylie
Devin Chaky, Wylie
Averie Gunther, Wylie
CLASS 5A
Madysen Boutwell, Aledo
Macy Graf, Aledo
Marissa Powell, Aledo
Kayleigh Smith, Aledo
Jourdan Jacobs, FW Arlington Heights
Tatum Wright, Frisco Centennial
Riley Lunsford, Frisco Heritage
Hope Lusk, Mansfield Legacy
Jade Owens, Lovejoy
Abi Young, Northwest
Hallie Day, Princeton
Brianna Evans, Red Oak
Brooke Johnson, Royse City
Cassidi Mullen, Royse City
CLASS 4A
Chayse Freeman, Decatur
Tristyn Trull, Decatur
Reese Fetty, Farmersville
Kenzie Stotts, Godley
Skylar Tew, Godley
Rachel Wells, Melissa
Bryton Wright, Melissa
Elizabeth Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage
Kaylee Davis, Venus
Natalie Lopez, Venus
CLASS 3A
Maddie Bramblett, Brock
London Cooper, Grandview
Morgan Holliday, Grandview
Kamden Hutton, Peaster
Sarah Coffman, Emory Rains
Sage Hoover, Emory Rains
Chanlee Oakes, Emory Rains
Leo Terry, Emory Rains
CLASS 2A
Macey Cooper, Italy
Cadence Hopgood, Italy
Emily Janek, Italy
Keri Scott, Italy
Briana Yale, Tom Bean
CLASS 1A
Dani Baccus, Dodd City
Addyson Chaney, Dodd City
Dulaney Chapman, Dodd City
Tori Dotson, Dodd City
Kylee Graves, Dodd City
Journie Hilliard, Dodd City
Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City
Carson Morrison, Dodd City
Raigan Nichols, Dodd City
Sonora Wild, Dodd City
