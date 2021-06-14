DFW softball star destined to shine in college, helps Oklahoma to national title

Jayda Coleman has accomplished everything a softball player could ever dream of.

She won a UIL state title in high school at The Colony, a gold medal with the USA Junior National team and was Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2020.

So when she went to the University of Oklahoma as a freshman this season, the big stage didn’t bother her.

Coleman, who graduated from The Colony last year, helped OU win the program’s fifth NCAA national championship with a 2-1 series win over Florida State. The Sooners won 5-1 in Game 3 on June 10.

She went 2 for 3 in Game 3 with a home run, double and three RBI.

“I have been dreaming of playing in the Women’s College World Series since I was 12 years old and to actually be able to play in it was a dream come true,” said Coleman, who hit nine home runs this season. “When we first put on our jerseys I noticed the World Series patch on the sleeve and I was in awe. I couldn’t believe I made it to the super bowl of softball.”

Her home run in the bottom of the second inning gave OU a 2-0 lead.

Following her solo shot, her mother Deana was shown getting emotional while a worker handed her the ball. Deana is the head softball coach at The Colony.

She has beaten breast cancer.

“It was one of the greatest experiences that I have ever gone through,” Jayda said. “When I went back on social media and saw my mom getting emotional, I got emotional just because of everything that we’ve gone through together. I’m truly blessed that she was there for it. She had breast cancer and for her to fight through it and be able to see one of my biggest highlights of my softball career was just awesome.”

Coleman added a two-run double in the third inning to extend the lead to 5-1.

She would finish the season with 76 hits, 70 runs, 53 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 0.444 batting average.

Coleman’s first game was at UT-El Paso on Feb. 11 where she went 4 for 5 with a home run. She was destined to be a star from the beginning.

“I was just so excited to put on the uniform and get to play,” she said. “My first at bat I had butterflies and after I got my first hit, I looked up in the stands at my mom and dad and saw how proud they were of me. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

One of the greatest high school softball players all-time, Coleman committed to the Sooners while in the eighth grade.

The Sooners tack on 3️⃣ in the third and now hold a 5-1 heading into the fourth!



@espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Wd6LbAqPUm — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021

“I feel in love with the campus and the championship mindset that OU has,” Coleman said. “I absolutely fell in love with the culture and the coaching staff. The University of Oklahoma has such a family feeling and I wanted to be a part of that while also being successful.”

She helped The Colony to two state tournament appearance with a title as a freshman in 2017. Coleman finished her high school career with the best batting average (0.702) in the country, according to the National Federation High School Association.

Coleman had 279 hits, 29 home runs, 62 doubles, 33 triples, 123 RBI, 261 runs and 209 stolen bases. She was District MVP multiple times, a three-time USA Today All-American and also was awarded Gatorade Texas player of the year as a senior.

Coleman was also named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-American with OU.

So what’s next for the superstar Jayda Coleman?

She plans on returning home and resting for a few weeks.

“I want to enjoy time with my family. I’m ready to get back to Dallas and just enjoy my time with my friends and then be ready to come back in August with a reset button,” she said. “Then to be ready to start the grind all over again.”