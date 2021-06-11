Local high school boys soccer star named Gatorade Texas player of the year

Keller midfielder Bryce Boneau was named Gatorade Texas high school boys soccer player of the year on Friday. Boneau finished off his senior season with 18 goals and a team-high 19 assists.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Boneau as the state’s best high school boys soccer player.

Boneau, who graduated in May, will continue his soccer career at Notre Dame.

Boneau is now a finalist for Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year, which will be announced later in June. He joins recent Gatorade award winners from Texas, Mayno Linares (2019-20, Elsik), Andrew Erickson (2018-19, Legacy of Educational Excellence), Jose Umana (2017-18, Elsik) and Jose Ortiz (2016-17, Sam Houston).

“Winning the Texas Gatorade POTY recognizes Bryce’s talent, commitment and passion for being a great athlete, student and teammate. Bryce is the perfect athlete to represent this prestigious award,” Keller coach Jason Bates said.

Boneau was voted District 4-6A MVP and first-team all-state after helping the Indians to the district championship, a 17-3 overall record and a trip to the Class 6A Region 1 semifinals. He scored multiple goals in five games, including a season-high three vs. Lewisville in January.

Boneau finishes as a three-time all-district selection while keeping a 4.04 GPA in the classroom.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Boneau has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Boneau is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.