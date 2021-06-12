Keller denied first UIL baseball state title as Rockwall-Heath scores late in 6A final

UIL logo University Interscholastic League

Caden Fiveash drove in the go-ahead RBI and closed out the game from the mound as Rockwall Heath beat Keller 4-3 in the Class 6A state title game Saturday at Dell Diamond.

Heath wins its second title and first since 2012.

The Indians had snapped their 30-year state tournament drought after knocking off two-time defending Class 6A state champ Southlake Carroll, which was trying to reach state for a fourth-consecutive time, in the Region 1 final.

Keller was defeated by Klein Oak, 2-1, in the 1991 Class 5A state semifinals.

Keller starting pitcher Robert Cranz (Wichita State signee) ran into early trouble in the bottom of the first inning giving up a pair of runs. While both teams got their first two batters on base in the first, it was Heath that was able to bring them home.

Heath put its first three on base after Kevin Bazzell’s RBI single drove home Karson Krowka for a 1-0 lead. The Hawks were gifted their second run. With runners on second and first, Keller was able to run down the man at first, but on the same play, the throw to third was wide and went into the dugout.

Keller would get one back in the top of the second. After Braden Davis hit a lead-off single, he stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.

But Heath pitcher Jonny Lowe bounced back by striking out the side.

The Indians took their first lead in the top of the third, 3-2. Trey Orman led off the inning and advanced to second when the throw to first went high and into the dugout. He scored on an RBI single from Griffin Barton that tied the game. Barton scored from second two batters later on an RBI from Mike Dattalo to right center.

Keller’s lead didn’t last long when Heath scored a half inning later. Krowka drew a lead-off walk and advanced to third on two wild pitches. He tied the game on an RBI sac fly from Bazzell.

Both teams had their chance to score in the fourth.

Keller put its first batters on base, but Lowe got a strikeout in between two ground outs.

Heath got a lead-off single that forced Keller to make a switch from Cranz to Braden Davis, who got the final three outs on Friday. The Hawks loaded the bases with one out, but Davis induced a ground out as Keller turned a 6-4-3 double play.

The Indians also put their first two batters on base in the sixth, but relief pitcher Fiveash struck out the side.