Introducing 2020-21 Fort Worth Star-Telegram high school boys basketball all-area team

Player of the Year
Marcell McCreary, Sr., Fort Worth Wyatt
This story is a subscriber exclusive
21 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks
62% field-goal shooting, 80% free-throw shooting
District 7-5A MVP
TABC All-State, TABC All-Region
Wyatt guard Marcell McCreary (20) puts in a left handed lay-up during the first half of a Division 5A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. O.D. Wyatt led at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Finley Bizjack, Soph., Byron Nelson
21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
District 4-6A Co-MVP
TABC All-State, TABC All-Region
Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack (3) attempts a three point shot against North Crowley forward KD Davis (23) during overtime, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Jesse Iweze, Sr., Byron Nelson
16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists
District 4-6A Co-MVP
TABC All-Region
Byron Nelson forward Jesse Iweze slams home two points against Eaton during the second half of a High School Basketball game played at Byron Nelson High School on January 19, 2021. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) Defensive Player of the Year
Paul Bizimana, Sr., Haltom
21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks
6.1 defensive rebounds, 1.4 steals
District 3-6A MVP
TABC All-Region
Haltom forward Paul Bizimana (1) drives into the key during a District 3-6A Bi-district basketball game at Haltom High School in Haltom City, Texas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 55-45. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth Newcomer of the Year
Quion Williams, Jr., Mansfield Legacy
22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
District 8-5A Newcomer of the Year
TABC All-Region
Mansfield Legacy Quion Williams (5) drives past Richland guard CJ Nelson (R) for two points during the first half of a 5A Region 1 Boys Basketball Area-Round 2 playoff game played on February 24, 2021 at Burleson High School. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Co-Coach of the Year
Scott Curran, Byron Nelson
District 4-6A Coach of the Year
Finished with a 22-4 record.
First regional semifinal, district title since 2013.
Byron Nelson head coach Scott Curran celebrates a victory against North Crowley, 72-70 in overtime, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Emund Prichett, Mansfield Summit
Deepest playoff run since 2007.
Finished 25-6 overall, 12-2 in district.
Top 15 ranking in all of Class 5A.
Summit head coach Emund Prichett watches second period action during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Timberview led 27-20 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth First Team
Drew Crippen, Sr., Mansfield
17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals
District 11-6A First Team
Mansfield guard Drew Crippen (24) passes down the baselines away from Duncanville forward Ron Holland (1) during the second half of a 6A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Duncanville defeated Mansfield 73-53. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Marques Sales, Sr., North Crowley
12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds
District 3-6A Offensive MVP
TABC All-Region
North Crowley forward Marques Sales (1) is defended by Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack (3) during the second half, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Channon Hall Jr., Sr., Mansfield Summit
13.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals
District 8-5A Offensive MVP
TABC All-Region
Summit guard Channon Hall (11) attempts to get around the defense of Timberview guard Braylon Crosby (0) during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Summit Jaguars defeated the Timberview Wolves 64-62. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Jared Washington, Jr., Mansfield Timberview
17 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assist, 3 steals
District 8-5A MVP
TABC All-State, TABC All-Region
Wyatt guards Quest Madkins (12) and Julian Willis (5) double team Timberview guard Jared Washington (5) during the second half of a Division 5A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Timberview defeated O.D. Wyatt 57-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Chendall Weaver, Jr., Mansfield Timberview
16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 steals
District 8-5A Defensive MVP
TABC All-Region
Timberview guard Chendall Weaver (3) lays one in over the defense of Summit guard Derrick Onyeador (3) during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Timberview led 27-20 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Jourdyn Grandberry, Jr., Richland
15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists
District 6-5A MVP
TABC All-Region
Richland guard Jourdyn Grandberry (L) tries to get off a pass against Mansfield Legacy guard John Muhammad (4) during the first half of a 5A Region 1 Boys Basketball Area-Round 2 playoff game played on February 24, 2021 at Burleson High School. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Alex Bossinakis, Jr., Fort Worth Christian
17.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4 rebounds
TAPPS State All-Tournament Team
TAPPS All-State
Fort Worth Christian guard Alex Bossinakis (13) attempts a three point shot against The Woodlands Christian Academy guard Austin Benigni (R) during the second half of the 5A TAPPS Boys Basketball State Championship game played on March 12, 2021 at College Station High School in College Station, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) SECOND TEAM
Jacobi Lewis, Sr., Fort Worth Wyatt
12.4 points, 7.1 assists, 2.1 steals
38 3-pointers made
District 7-5A Co-Offensive MVP
Wyatt guard Jacobi Lewis (1) and Timberview guard Donovan O’Day (4) go for a loose ball during the second half of a Division 5A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Timberview defeated O.D. Wyatt 57-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
D’Monyae Davis, Sr., Fort Worth YMLA
19 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
TABC All-State, All-Region
Young Men’s Learning Academy’s D’Monyae Davis, left takes the ball up the court past Argyle’s Slate McMellian during the fourth period of their 4A Region I Quarterfinal playoff game Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas. Argyle went on to win 49-40. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Jackson Waggoner, Sr., Grapevine
16.2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
District 6-5A First Team
TABC All-Region
Grapevine guard Jackson Waggoner (1) tries to dribble around Richland guard CJ Nelson (r) during the first half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Alec Zambie, Sr., Fort Worth Christian
19.8 points, 12.1 rebounds
District MVP
TAPPS State All-Tournament Team
Fort Worth Christian’s Alec Zambie (11) steps into the paint for a shot during the TAPPS 5A State Semifinal basketball game at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Fort Worth Christian defeated Grapevine Faith 72-65. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Chase Henderson, Jr., Birdville
18 points
District 6-5A Offensive MVP
TABC All-Region
Birdville guard Chase Henderson (22) tries for a steal against Aledo guard Daniel Sohn (R) during the first half of a 5A Bi-district Boys High School Basketball game played at Richland High School, February 20, 2021 in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
BJ Williams, Jr., Brewer
17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals
District 5-5A MVP
TABC All-Region
Brewer guard BJ Williams (22) comes down court defended by Grapevine guard Mitch Williams (3) during the second half of a 5A Region 1 bi-district basketball game at Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Grapevine defeated Brewer 54-46. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Blake Bahr, Jr., Keller
15 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2 steals
District 4-6A First Team
Keller guard Blake Bahr (10) and Trinity guard Jeremy Matos (12) go for a loose ball during the first half of a 6A Bi-District High School Basketball playoff game played Monday, February 22, 2021 at Colleyville Heritage High School. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) THIRD TEAM
Monterrio Golightly, Sr., Fort Worth YMLA
21 points, 9 rebounds
TABC All-Region
YMLA’s Monterrio Golightly (30) lays in a left hander for two during a 4A Region 1 bi-district basketball game at Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. YMLA defeated Bridgeport 67-60 in overtime. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Malik Clinton, Sr., North Crowley
9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.3 steals
District 3-6A First Team
North Crowley guard Malik Clinton (3) attempts a shot over Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack (R) during the first half, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Aurian Bidgoli, Sr., Arlington Grace Prep
16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.9 steals
TAPPS All-State
Colleyville Covenant guard Caleb Turner (12) goes for a rebound against Arlington Grace Prep guard Auri Bidgoli (11) during the first half of a TAPPS 4A Regional Round Boys Basketball playoff game played on March 6, 2021 at Brewer High School in Fort Worth TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Nathan Jones, Jr., Brock
19 points, 10 rebounds
65% field goal shooting
District 8-3A MVP
TABC All-State, TABC All-Region
Braxton Bosher, Jr., Peaster
22 points, 43% 3-point shooting
89% free-throw shooting
TABC All-State, TABC All-Region
Josh Davis, Jr., Grapevine Faith
16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists
75 3-pointers made
Grapevine Faith’s Josh Davis (21) brings the ball down court during the TAPPS 5A State Semifinal basketball game at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Fort Worth Christian led 38-27 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Grant Rein, Soph., Grapevine Faith
16.3 points, 1.8 steals
98 3-pointers made, 43% 3-point shooting
Grapevine Faith’s Grant Rein (14) drops in two defended by Fort Worth Christian’s Courtland Barbarin (10) during the TAPPS 5A State Semifinal basketball game at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Fort Worth Christian led 38-27 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
May 24, 2021 5:00 AM
June 07, 2021 7:21 PM
June 07, 2021 10:16 AM
June 05, 2021 8:36 PM
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
Comments