Introducing 2020-21 Fort Worth Star-Telegram high school boys basketball all-area team

Player of the Year

Marcell McCreary, Sr., Fort Worth Wyatt

21 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks

62% field-goal shooting, 80% free-throw shooting

District 7-5A MVP

TABC All-State, TABC All-Region

Wyatt guard Marcell McCreary (20) puts in a left handed lay-up during the first half of a Division 5A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. O.D. Wyatt led at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Finley Bizjack, Soph., Byron Nelson

21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

District 4-6A Co-MVP

TABC All-State, TABC All-Region

Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack (3) attempts a three point shot against North Crowley forward KD Davis (23) during overtime, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Jesse Iweze, Sr., Byron Nelson

16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

District 4-6A Co-MVP

TABC All-Region

Byron Nelson forward Jesse Iweze slams home two points against Eaton during the second half of a High School Basketball game played at Byron Nelson High School on January 19, 2021. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Defensive Player of the Year

Paul Bizimana, Sr., Haltom

21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks

6.1 defensive rebounds, 1.4 steals

District 3-6A MVP

TABC All-Region

Haltom forward Paul Bizimana (1) drives into the key during a District 3-6A Bi-district basketball game at Haltom High School in Haltom City, Texas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 55-45. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Newcomer of the Year

Quion Williams, Jr., Mansfield Legacy

22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

District 8-5A Newcomer of the Year

TABC All-Region

Mansfield Legacy Quion Williams (5) drives past Richland guard CJ Nelson (R) for two points during the first half of a 5A Region 1 Boys Basketball Area-Round 2 playoff game played on February 24, 2021 at Burleson High School. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Co-Coach of the Year

Scott Curran, Byron Nelson

District 4-6A Coach of the Year

Finished with a 22-4 record.

First regional semifinal, district title since 2013.

Byron Nelson head coach Scott Curran celebrates a victory against North Crowley, 72-70 in overtime, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)


Emund Prichett, Mansfield Summit

Deepest playoff run since 2007.

Finished 25-6 overall, 12-2 in district.

Top 15 ranking in all of Class 5A.

Summit head coach Emund Prichett watches second period action during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Timberview led 27-20 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

First Team

Drew Crippen, Sr., Mansfield

17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals

District 11-6A First Team

Mansfield guard Drew Crippen (24) passes down the baselines away from Duncanville forward Ron Holland (1) during the second half of a 6A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Duncanville defeated Mansfield 73-53. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Marques Sales, Sr., North Crowley

12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds

District 3-6A Offensive MVP

TABC All-Region

North Crowley forward Marques Sales (1) is defended by Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack (3) during the second half, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Channon Hall Jr., Sr., Mansfield Summit

13.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals

District 8-5A Offensive MVP

TABC All-Region

Summit guard Channon Hall (11) attempts to get around the defense of Timberview guard Braylon Crosby (0) during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Summit Jaguars defeated the Timberview Wolves 64-62. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Jared Washington, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

17 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assist, 3 steals

District 8-5A MVP

TABC All-State, TABC All-Region

Wyatt guards Quest Madkins (12) and Julian Willis (5) double team Timberview guard Jared Washington (5) during the second half of a Division 5A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Timberview defeated O.D. Wyatt 57-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Chendall Weaver, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 steals

District 8-5A Defensive MVP

TABC All-Region

Timberview guard Chendall Weaver (3) lays one in over the defense of Summit guard Derrick Onyeador (3) during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Timberview led 27-20 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Jourdyn Grandberry, Jr., Richland

15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists

District 6-5A MVP

TABC All-Region

Richland guard Jourdyn Grandberry (L) tries to get off a pass against Mansfield Legacy guard John Muhammad (4) during the first half of a 5A Region 1 Boys Basketball Area-Round 2 playoff game played on February 24, 2021 at Burleson High School. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Alex Bossinakis, Jr., Fort Worth Christian

17.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4 rebounds

TAPPS State All-Tournament Team

TAPPS All-State

Fort Worth Christian guard Alex Bossinakis (13) attempts a three point shot against The Woodlands Christian Academy guard Austin Benigni (R) during the second half of the 5A TAPPS Boys Basketball State Championship game played on March 12, 2021 at College Station High School in College Station, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

SECOND TEAM

Jacobi Lewis, Sr., Fort Worth Wyatt

12.4 points, 7.1 assists, 2.1 steals

38 3-pointers made

District 7-5A Co-Offensive MVP

Wyatt guard Jacobi Lewis (1) and Timberview guard Donovan O’Day (4) go for a loose ball during the second half of a Division 5A Region 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Timberview defeated O.D. Wyatt 57-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

D’Monyae Davis, Sr., Fort Worth YMLA

19 points, 5 assists, 4 steals

TABC All-State, All-Region

Young Men’s Learning Academy’s D’Monyae Davis, left takes the ball up the court past Argyle’s Slate McMellian during the fourth period of their 4A Region I Quarterfinal playoff game Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas. Argyle went on to win 49-40. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Jackson Waggoner, Sr., Grapevine

16.2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

District 6-5A First Team

TABC All-Region

Grapevine guard Jackson Waggoner (1) tries to dribble around Richland guard CJ Nelson (r) during the first half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Alec Zambie, Sr., Fort Worth Christian

19.8 points, 12.1 rebounds

District MVP

TAPPS State All-Tournament Team

Fort Worth Christian’s Alec Zambie (11) steps into the paint for a shot during the TAPPS 5A State Semifinal basketball game at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Fort Worth Christian defeated Grapevine Faith 72-65. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Chase Henderson, Jr., Birdville

18 points

District 6-5A Offensive MVP

TABC All-Region

Birdville guard Chase Henderson (22) tries for a steal against Aledo guard Daniel Sohn (R) during the first half of a 5A Bi-district Boys High School Basketball game played at Richland High School, February 20, 2021 in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

BJ Williams, Jr., Brewer

17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals

District 5-5A MVP

TABC All-Region

Brewer guard BJ Williams (22) comes down court defended by Grapevine guard Mitch Williams (3) during the second half of a 5A Region 1 bi-district basketball game at Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Grapevine defeated Brewer 54-46. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Blake Bahr, Jr., Keller

15 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2 steals

District 4-6A First Team

Keller guard Blake Bahr (10) and Trinity guard Jeremy Matos (12) go for a loose ball during the first half of a 6A Bi-District High School Basketball playoff game played Monday, February 22, 2021 at Colleyville Heritage High School. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

THIRD TEAM

Monterrio Golightly, Sr., Fort Worth YMLA

21 points, 9 rebounds

TABC All-Region

YMLA’s Monterrio Golightly (30) lays in a left hander for two during a 4A Region 1 bi-district basketball game at Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. YMLA defeated Bridgeport 67-60 in overtime. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Malik Clinton, Sr., North Crowley

9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.3 steals

District 3-6A First Team

North Crowley guard Malik Clinton (3) attempts a shot over Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack (R) during the first half, Friday, February 26, 2021 of a 6A Region 1 Quarterfinal High School playoff Basketball game played at the Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Aurian Bidgoli, Sr., Arlington Grace Prep

16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.9 steals

TAPPS All-State

Colleyville Covenant guard Caleb Turner (12) goes for a rebound against Arlington Grace Prep guard Auri Bidgoli (11) during the first half of a TAPPS 4A Regional Round Boys Basketball playoff game played on March 6, 2021 at Brewer High School in Fort Worth TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Nathan Jones, Jr., Brock

19 points, 10 rebounds

65% field goal shooting

District 8-3A MVP

TABC All-State, TABC All-Region

Braxton Bosher, Jr., Peaster

22 points, 43% 3-point shooting

89% free-throw shooting

TABC All-State, TABC All-Region

Josh Davis, Jr., Grapevine Faith

16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists

75 3-pointers made

Grapevine Faith’s Josh Davis (21) brings the ball down court during the TAPPS 5A State Semifinal basketball game at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Fort Worth Christian led 38-27 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Grant Rein, Soph., Grapevine Faith

16.3 points, 1.8 steals

98 3-pointers made, 43% 3-point shooting

Grapevine Faith’s Grant Rein (14) drops in two defended by Fort Worth Christian’s Courtland Barbarin (10) during the TAPPS 5A State Semifinal basketball game at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Fort Worth Christian led 38-27 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
