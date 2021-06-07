After leading Boswell to deepest playoff run, softball coach steps down after 7 years

Boswell head softball coach Staci Wilson announced on Monday she is leaving the program, but staying at the school as a testing coordinator.

Wilson spent the past seven seasons leading her alma mater.

She played and graduated from Boswell in 2002.

“The hardest decision of my career was made and I’m excited to announce that I will be taking over as Boswell’s Testing Coordinator. It’s a new adventure and will allow me to spend more time with my family. I will be actively supporting my girls, it’ll just look a little different. Love you girls more than you’ll ever know, all the years and all the memories are precious to me,” Wilson said in a Facebook post.

Wilson spent her first year out of college with Fort Worth ISD then eight years as a softball assistant with Saginaw High School with legendary coach Hank Fulkerson.

Fulkerson spent the past few seasons as Wilson’s assistant at Boswell.

Wilson won more than 145 games while leading Boswell since 2015 and took the Pioneers to the playoffs five times. During the past four seasons, Wilson turned the program into one of the top teams in the area with a 98-23-1 record (11-5 in 2020 before COVID).

The Pioneers went 32-7 in 2019, then went 28-6 this season while playing in the largest classification for the first time. The team went on to win the District 3-6A championship and made program history going to the regional semifinals for the first time before a 2-0 series defeat to Prosper.

Boswell also made it three rounds deep in 2019 and won bi-district titles in 2016 and 2018. The 2016 first-round victory was a first for the Pioneers in nine seasons.