North Texas high school baseball stars named to the THSBCA all-state teams
Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball teams:
CLASS 6A
Josh Barnhouse, Prosper
Jake Storey, Dallas Jesuit
Cole Dillon, Rockwall
Easton Carmichael, Prosper
Nick Lazzara, Dallas Jesuit
Nick Greaney, JJ Pearce
Zack Zarko, LD Bell
Rodric Black, LD Bell
Frayner Chavez, Little Elm
Dillon Shaner, JJ Pearce
Jared Thomas, Waxahachie
CLASS 5A
Max Lankford, Justin Northwest
Creed Williems, Aledo
Mason Shimkus, Grapevine
Blake Morrow, Frisco Wakeland
Kayden Voelkel, Mansfield Legacy
Brett Foss, Rock Hill
Lawson Towne, Frisco Liberty
Tate Bethel, Sherman
Max Belyeu, Aledo
Jordan Viars, Frisco Reedy
CLASS 4A
Payton Poole, Benbrook
Ryan Block, Godley
Caden Burke, Godley
Devin Bennett, Benbrook
Braden Karnes, Godley
Dee Kennedy, Benbrook
Zach Shepard, Sanger
CLASS 3A
Carson Lightfoot, Brock
Jacob Smith, Whitesboro
Peyton Shaffer, Brock
Cayden Self, Grandview
Tyler Moody, Brock
Donnie Dycus, Grandview
Whitt Hill, Boyd
Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro
Brian Couture, Boyd
Tanner Carter, Bells
Cash Jones, Brock
CLASS 2A/1A
Brayden Vaught, Dodd City
Lance Pauler, Tom Bean
Logan Lackey, Dodd City
Landon Allen, Dodd City
Tyler Yancey, Lindsay
