Former state championship MVP returns to DFW, teams up with HS teammate at UNT

Madi Drenowatz, who helped the Southlake Carroll girls soccer program win the Class 6A state championship in 2019, is coming closer to home after transferring to the University of North Texas.

Drenowatz spent last season with Texas Tech, seeing limited playing time.

She played in 369 minutes during 10 games, picking up one start and three shots. She played a season-high 81 minutes vs. Baylor in September.

Prior to Tech, Drenowatz signed her letter of intent with Rochester College. During her freshman season, Drenowatz started in 15 games with 16 appearances. She scored a team-high 13 goals and led the team with 27 shots and four game winners. She was named second-team all-region.

During her senior year at Carroll, Drenowatz was among the top goal scorers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She led the Lady Dragons with 34 goals and scored at least once in her final 15 games.

Drenowatz scored in all but four games and picked up her second hat trick of the season in the 6A final against Katy Tompkins where Carroll won 5-0. Drenowatz was voted state championship MVP.

The move to UNT means a reunion as Drenowatz will team up with fellow Lady Dragon Taylor Tufts. Drenowatz and Tufts, both 2019 grads, made up one of the best duos in the state that season.

The two scorers accounted for 65 of Carroll’s 112 goals with Tufts registering 31 goals.