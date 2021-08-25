High School Sports
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 1
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer
Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer
Games
Southlake Carroll vs. Highland Park
Timber Creek vs. Rockwall-Heath
Abilene Wylie vs. Burleson
Colleyville Heritage vs. Grapevine
Argyle vs. Nolan Catholic
North Crowley vs. Crowley
Arlington Martin vs. Austin Lake Travis
Jenks (OK) vs. Mansfield Summit
Red Oak vs. Ennis
Cleburne vs. Houston Heights
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Summit, Red Oak, Heights
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Heights
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Grapevine, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Cleburne
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Carroll, Heath, Wylie, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Cleburne
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Heights
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Heath, Wylie, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Grapevine, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Red Oak, Cleburne
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Nolan, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Heights
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Grapevine, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Red Oak, Heights
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Jenks, Ennis, Cleburne
Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Jenks, Ennis, Heights
Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Carroll, Heath, Wylie, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights
Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: HP, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Summit, Ennis, Heights
