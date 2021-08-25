Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 1

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer

Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer

Games

Southlake Carroll vs. Highland Park

Timber Creek vs. Rockwall-Heath

Abilene Wylie vs. Burleson

Colleyville Heritage vs. Grapevine

Argyle vs. Nolan Catholic

North Crowley vs. Crowley

Arlington Martin vs. Austin Lake Travis

Jenks (OK) vs. Mansfield Summit

Red Oak vs. Ennis

Cleburne vs. Houston Heights

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Summit, Red Oak, Heights

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Heights

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Grapevine, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Cleburne

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Carroll, Heath, Wylie, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Cleburne

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Heights

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Heath, Wylie, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Grapevine, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Red Oak, Cleburne

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Nolan, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Summit, Ennis, Heights

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Grapevine, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Red Oak, Heights

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Jenks, Ennis, Cleburne

Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Carroll, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Jenks, Ennis, Heights

Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Carroll, Heath, Wylie, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Lake Travis, Jenks, Ennis, Heights

Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: HP, Heath, Burleson, Heritage, Argyle, North Crowley, Martin, Summit, Ennis, Heights