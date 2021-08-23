Azle High football team remembers senior’s positive attitude after death in plane crash

The Azle football community is in mourning following the death of senior Jack Schwantz, 18, on Saturday. Jack Schwantz, a lineman, and his father, Charles Schwantz, were killed in a single-engine plane crash near Azle.

A Federal Aviation Administration record showed that the plane was registered to Charles, 55.

“Charles Schwantz was an accomplished commercial pilot and Jack had a passion for flying as the two spent many Saturdays flying together,” Azle football coach Devon Dorris said in a text on Sunday.

The single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Silver Creek Azle Road and Confederate Park Road in Tarrant County. Charles Schwantz was flying the plane, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

“There are so many words to say about Jack, but what helps people now? Nothing. Those that knew Jack knew he was one of the greatest humans to ever put on the Azle Hornet jersey. That’s not talk. That’s truth,” Dorris tweeted Saturday night.

#truehornet58 Wish I could say I love you one more time. I pray you knew. @JackSchwantz29 pic.twitter.com/rKYIKSg6AP — Devon Dorris (@Devo26Dorris) August 22, 2021

Azle lineman Jack Schwantz lines up in a game against Saginaw during the 2020 season. Schwantz died in a single-engine plane crash on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He was 18. Richard Spraggens Courtesy

Schwantz played on the varsity team and was an offensive and defensive tackle last season and started a few games. He was listed as a player to watch this season in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

The Hornets went 6-1 in District 3-5A Division 1 and 9-3 overall.

Azle reached the Division 1 area round. The Hornets beat Burleson Centennial, 42-35, in the first round. They were eliminated by Lubbock Coronado, 77-43.

Many of Jack Schwantz’s friends as well as others across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex gave their condolences on social media.

“Jack is one of the most genuine people I have ever met. He impacted so many people’s life,” posted senior quarterback Chris Lee. “He was such a good soul and person to this community. He was a great role model to these young kids. I love you forever and always. Hug your loved ones today.”

Added senior linebacker Barrett Gilbreath, “Just wanna say that Jack you were the most positive and genuine person I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Your energy was contagious and everybody loved you for it. I’d be honored if I turned out to be half the person you were. LLJ until we meet again.”

Azle lineman Jack Schwantz plays defense against FW All Saints in 2020. Schwantz died in a single-engine plane crash on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He was 18. Richard Spraggens Courtesy

A vigil was held Saturday night to honor and remember Schwantz.

The 2021-22 school year had just started at Azle and the football team begins its regular season on the road against Keller Fossil Ridge at Keller ISD Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The first home game takes place Friday, Sept. 3 against Wichita Falls.

Hug your kids a little tighter and a little longer. Tomorrow isn’t promised. Our Azle community has suffered so much today. @JackSchwantz29 I will always remember you! I love you so much kiddo. #RIP58 until we meet again. To my boys, my door is always open! @B_Gilbreath_52 pic.twitter.com/Ekue07VfaZ — Mystie (@MystieG) August 22, 2021

Received some heart breaking news this morning. My heart is heavy for Jack, his family, & the whole Azle community. He had an infectious attitude, work horse mentality & an absolute heart of gold. Hornets rally the troops and start kicking down that door everyday in Jacks honor. pic.twitter.com/REDlj7X3zK — Cole Burgess (@theColeBurgess) August 22, 2021

To anyone who knew Jack Schwantz knew he was an exceptional player and person. Wherever he went he always had a smile on his face and brought a wave of positive energy. You will forever be missed and the impact you made on people will last a lifetime. Long Live Jack Schwantz. — azlebarstool (@azlebarstool) August 21, 2021

Love and prayers to the Azle community. @AzleVolleyball @AzleHornets — CTHS Volleyball (@cths_volleyball) August 22, 2021

@AzleHornets and @azleisd you are in our thoughts and prayers. — Lake Dallas Football (@recruitLD) August 22, 2021

Sending prayers and love to @AzleHornets as you mourn the loss of one of your own. My heart hurts for you all. — Christina Rudiger (@CoachRudiger) August 22, 2021

Condolences to the entire Azle family and community. I did not know Jack or get a chance to meet him but I bet he was a helluva guy and class favorite — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 21, 2021