Arch Manning, Southlake Carroll and Aledo stars named to preseason All-America teams

Southlake Carroll’s Owen Allen and Arlington Martin’s Javien Toviano were among the selections on the 2021 Preseason MaxPreps Junior All-America Team on Wednesday.

Allen was named second-team running back while Toviano was second-team all-purpose defense.

Through two seasons with the Dragons, Allen has rushed for 3,316 yards and 51 touchdowns, including 2,054 yards and 28 touchdowns last season when Carroll reached the Class 6A Division 1 state title game.

Allen rushed for 100 yards in 11 of 14 games.

In the first game of the season against Rockwall-Heath, Allen rushed 28 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns. In Week 9 against Timber Creek, Allen rushed 28 times for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

During the state semifinals against Duncanville, Allen rushed 33 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

An all-around talent, Toviano played two-ways for the Warriors last season.

On defense, the 5-star cornerback that has 22 offers which include Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, Toviano made 41 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

Offensively, Toviano rushed 45 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

He also played some snaps at quarterback and returned kicks.

Crandall kicker Brandon Perez (first-team), Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (first-team), Allen defensive lineman David Hicks (second-team) and Southlake Carroll 6-5 punter Tyler White (second-team) were also named to the preseason team.

White is also a standout baseball player for the Dragons.

Hill Jr., a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher in the country, holds 30 offers and helped the Raiders to the Class 5A Division 1 state championship last season.

Arch Manning (Newman HS, New Orleans) was named first-team quarterback. Manning is the nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

DeSoto’s Caleb Mitchell (first-team DL), Aledo’s Jaden Allen (first-team DB), Lewisvlle’s Jaydan Hardy (first-team DB), Rockwall-Heath’s Cash Cleveland (second-team OL) and Brewer’s Jordon Johnson-Rubell (second-team DB) were selected for the 2021 Preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team.

Allen started for the Bearcats as a freshman last season helping the program to a UIL record 10th state championship. He holds offers from Texas, LSU and USC.

Johnson-Rubell was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American last season for the Bears. He holds 15 offers, which includes Alabama, Oklahoma, USC and Georgia.

Junior Team

First Team Offense

QB Arch Manning, Newman (New Orleans)

RB Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas)

RB Richard Young, Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

WR Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

WR Jaden Greathouse, Westlake (Austin, Texas)

TE Luke Hasz, Bixby (Okla.)

OL Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

OL Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, Iowa)

OL T.J. Shanahan, Timber Creek (Orlando, Fla.)

OL Knijeah Harris, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

OL Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

AP Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

K Brandon Perez, Crandall (Texas)

First Team Defense

DL LT Overton, Milton (Ga.)

DL Peter Woods, Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

DL Rueben Bain, Central (Miami)

DL Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)

LB Malik Bryant, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Ryan (Denton, Texas)

LB DJ Samuels, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

DB Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

DB Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.)

DB Sonny Styles, Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

AP Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

P Aidan Flintoft, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Second Team Offense

QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

QB Dante Moore, King (Detroit)

RB Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)

RB Owen Allen, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

WR Carnell Tate, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

WR Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas)

WR Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

TE Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Phoenix)

OL Payton Kirkland, Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)

OL Miles McVay, East St. Louis (Ill.)

OL Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Ashburn, Va.)

OL Amir Herring, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

OL Bo Hughley, Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

AP Samuel M’Pemba, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

K Grant Meadors, Liberty (Bakersfield, Calif.)

Second Team Defense

DL Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.)

DL James Smith, Carver Montgomery (Montgomery, Ala.)

DL David Hicks, Allen (Texas)

DL Jason Moore, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

DL Justin Benton, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

LB Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

LB Levitcus Su’a, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

LB Jordan Hall, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

DB Cole Martin, Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

DB Joenel Aguero, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

DB AJ Harris, Glenwood (Phenix City, Ala.)

DB Jacoby Davis, North Shore (Houston)

DB Michael Daugherty, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

AP Javien Toviano, Martin (Arlington, Texas)

P Tyler White, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Sophomore Team

First Team Offense

QB Elijah Brown, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

RB Davion Gause, Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

RB Jason Brown Jr., O’Dea (Seattle)

WR Debron Gatling, Milton (Ga.)

WR Ryan Pellum, Millikan (Long Beach, Calif.)

TE Landen Thomas, Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

OL Daniel Calhoun, Centennial (Roswell, Ga.)

OL DeAndre Carter, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

OL Isendre Ahfua, O’Dea (Seattle)

OL Jabari Dukes, Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.)

AP Joseph Stone Jr., Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

First Team Defense

DL Hevin Brown-Shuler, Pace Academy (Atlanta)

DL Caleb Mitchell, DeSoto (Texas)

DL Omar White, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)

DL Richard James Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

LB Anthony Speca, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

LB Adarius Hayes, Largo (Fla.)

DB Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

DB Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

DB Jaden Allen, Aledo (Texas)

DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.)

DB Jaydan Hardy, Lewisville (Texas)

AP Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores (Ala.)

Second Team Offense

QB Jadyn Davis, Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill, S.C.)

QB Julian Sayin, Carlsbad (Calif.)

RB Stacy Gage, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

RB Kameron Davis, Dougherty (Albany, Ga.)

RB Jamarri Green, Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

WR Zycarl Lewis, Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)

WR KJ Bolden, Buford (Ga.)

WR Nick Marsh, River Rouge (Mich.)

OL Brandon Baker, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

OL Jimothy Lewis, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison, Miss.)

OL Xavier Miles, St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

OL Cash Cleveland, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas)

OL Jordan Seaton, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

AP Emmett Mosley, Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

AP Taeo Todd, Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.)

Second Team Defense

DL Gavench Marcelin, Belen Jesuit (Miami)

DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian (Mobile, Ala.)

DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds (Ala.)

DL Aydin Breland, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

LB Kari Jackson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

LB Keidrick Richardson Jr., De La Salle (New Orleans)

LB Joseph Bey, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Brewer (Fort Worth, Texas)

DB Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

DB Zabien Brown, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

DB Desmond Ricks, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

DB Wallace Foster IV, Easton (New Orleans)

AP Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon (Pa.)

AP Asaad Brown, Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.)