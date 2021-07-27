Area stars Creed Willems, AJ Smith-Shawver choose to start MLB careers over college

Aledo’s Creed Willems and Colleyville Heritage’s AJ Smith-Shawver, both who made this year’s all-area high school baseball team, are forgoing college and starting their MLB careers.

Willems, the Star-Telegram all-area player of the year, signed an MLB contract with the Baltimore Orioles for $1 million. The Orioles drafted the Aledo catcher in the eighth round of the MLB Draft on July 12.

The former TCU commit also pitched out of the bullpen for the Bearcats, who reached the Class 5A Region 1 final this season. Willems finished the year with a .412 batting average, 52 hits, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, five triples and 44 RBI. He was voted 5A all-state.

After praying and talking with family I have decided that I am going to forgo TCU and sign with the Baltimore Orioles. Thank you to TCU baseball for extending me the offer and all they have done for me. But I’m happy to say, Go O’s — Creed Willems (@CreedWillems11) July 14, 2021

Smith-Shawver was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the seventh round and signed for $997,500. The Colleyville Heritage two-sport standout had been a Texas Tech commit.

The right-handed pitcher was selected second-team all-area and District 6-5A Offensive MVP this season as the ace of the Panthers. He batted .344 and drove in 20 runs. According to scouts, Smith-Shawver can throw mid to low 90s and can reach 95 MPH on his fastball.

AJ is officially an Atlanta Brave, couldn’t be more proud & SO excited to continue to watch our boy play the game he loves! Go do you AJ & keep dreaming BIG! @Braves #FortheA @aj_smithshawver pic.twitter.com/sU3ZWjrs4L — Laurie Smith-Shawver (@LaurieShawver) July 26, 2021

UT-Arlington pitcher Carlos Tavera, a Keller Fossil Ridge graduate, also signed with the Orioles for $375,000. The Orioles drafted Tavera in the fifth round. Tavera had a school-record 117 strikeouts this season for UTA and was named to the Sun Belt all-tournament team.

Argyle’s Brenden Dixon signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates while Keller’s Eric Hammond (Arizona) and Eaton’s Xavier Casserilla (St. Louis) were also selected during this year’s MLB Draft.