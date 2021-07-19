Bobby Witt Jr., a former No. 2 overall pick by Kansas City, promoted to Triple-A

Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr. who helped Colleyville Heritage win the 2019 Class 5A state championship, has been promoted to Triple-A Omaha.

Witt Jr. was drafted No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals during the 2019 MLB Draft and has spent this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

With the Naturals, Witt Jr. led all Double-A players with 134 total bases and ranked first in Double-A Central with 49 RBI. He had 69 hits, 16 home runs and 44 runs scored in 60 games.

Witt Jr. batted .292 and started 43 games at shortstop, eight at third base and posted a .977 fielding percentage with only four errors in 174 total chances. Witt Jr. helped the Naturals turn 21 double plays.

Witt Jr. took part in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game last week during the All-Star break in Colorado.

In June, Witt Jr. hit three home runs in a single game, going 3 for 4 and raising his batting average by 24 points. He was also named player of the month in June. In 25 games, he hit 0.343 with five home runs, 22 RBI, six doubles, three triples, 19 runs and seven stolen bases. Witt Jr. led or tied for the team lead in seven different offensive categories.

Taking another look back at Bobby Witt Jr.’s special night last night



His first career multi-homer game was the 5th three-homer game in #NWANaturals history, already the 2nd this season!



If you haven't yet, get out to Arvest Ballpark this week to watch @BwittJr!@RoyalsPD pic.twitter.com/l5OgiUdMxL — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 31, 2021

THREE. HOMER. NIGHT.



Bobby Witt Jr. ties the franchise record for homers in a game by the team, SEVEN tonight for the #NWANaturals and it’s a 12-2 ballgame. pic.twitter.com/BdTTyQJgeG — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 31, 2021

Witt Jr. capped off his prep career as District MVP, 5A all-state, an All-American, both Texas and National Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade and Star-Telegram player of the year.

Witt Jr. batted 0.500 as a senior for Colleyville Heritage with 63 hits, 37 going for extra bases. He finished with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while recording a .575 on-base percentage and 1.095 slugging percentage.