Local high school baseball stars have their dreams come true at 2021 MLB Draft

A dream became reality this week at the 2021 MLB Draft and for a few Fort Worth-area high school baseball stars, they’ll need to make the biggest decision of their lives: whether or not to forgo their college eligibility.

Aledo catcher/relief pitcher Creed Willems was selected in the eighth round (227th overall) by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. On Wednesday, Willems, who graduated from Aledo this year, announced that he will sign with the O’s and forgo his college career at TCU.

After praying and talking with family I have decided that I am going to forgo TCU and sign with the Baltimore Orioles. Thank you to TCU baseball for extending me the offer and all they have done for me. But I’m happy to say, Go O’s — Creed Willems (@CreedWillems11) July 14, 2021

Willems was a key contributor behind the plate as well as from the bullpen this season for the Bearcats, helping them reach the Class 5A Region 1 final.

Willems also had a big bat coming up with timely hits, homers and driving in runs.

Ten picks earlier, the Atlanta Braves selected Colleyville Heritage pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (seventh round, 217th overall).

Round 7️⃣, Pick 2️⃣1️⃣7️⃣



Congrats to AJ Smith-Shawver (@aj_smithshawver) on being selected 217th overall to the Atlanta @Braves in the 2021 MLB Draft. @CHHS_baseballs (TX) 2021#STIXFAM / #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/1NX6a6A0GR — Stix Baseball (@StixBaseballTX) July 12, 2021

Smith-Shawver was voted District 6-5A Offensive MVP and went through his first full year as the Panthers’ starting pitcher. The 6-foot-3 righty could reach 96 MPH on his fastball.

In one of his final high school outings from the mound, Smith-Shawver allowed two hits and no runs with 15 strikeouts during a 1-0 win over Denton Ryan.

Smith-Shawver is signed to Texas Tech as a baseball player, but also has the potential to play on the football team. He was the starting quarterback at Colleyville Heritage, helping the Panthers win the district title last season. In nine games, Smith-Shawver threw for 2,616 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 290.7 yards passing per game, third highest in the Fort Worth area.

The Panthers won the Class 5A baseball state title in 2019 when Smith-Shawver was a sophomore.

Keller pitcher Eric Hammond was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round (558th overall). The USC signee helped the Indians to their best season in program history with their first trip to the state tournament in 30 years.

With their 19th-round pick, the @Dbacks select Keller HS (TX) right-hander Eric Hammond, No. 73 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/yjE5U0DhS0 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 13, 2021

During the state semifinal against Houston Strake Jesuit, Hammond struck out nine batters and allowed one run in six innings to help punch Keller’s ticket to the state championship game for the first time.

Hammond went 12-2 this season and punched out 102 batters in 72 innings. He allowed just 14 earned runs.

Eaton pitcher Xavier Casserilla was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round (601st overall). The Wichita State signee helped the Eagles to the third round where they lost a three-game series with Keller.

With the season on the line in Game 2 against Keller, Casserilla homered and also got the win by allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings in a 2-1 decision.

Casserilla hit .408 and set school records with 51 hits, 14 doubles and 43 RBI. He also hit six home runs.

All four players recently graduated from their respected high schools. East of Tarrant county, Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar was drafted No. 6 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lawlar was awarded Gatorade Texas player of the year this season.

Former area high school standouts were also drafted, including Argyle’s Brendan Dixon in the 20th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates (583rd overall). The Weatherford College infielder announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his time at Arkansas and sign with the Pirates.

Dixon helped Argyle win back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2018 and 2019. He hit .335 with 10 homers and 39 RBI this season with WJC.

After a long few days, one of my lifelong dreams came true. With that being said, I have decided to forego my time at Arkansas, and sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey, and can’t wait to get to work.

Go Bucs!! pic.twitter.com/q1bQgzUzoT — Brenden Dixon (@BrendenDixon_) July 14, 2021

Other high school 2021 seniors drafted included Frisco Reedy outfielder Jordan Viars (Philadelphia, 84th overall) and McKinney Boyd outfielder Tyler Collins (Atlanta, 247th overall).

Former Midlothian Panther and current TCU Horned Frog Russell Smith was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round (51st overall).

Former Waxahachie Indian Levi Davis was drafted by the New York Mets in the ninth round (262nd overall).