Could top QB Quinn Ewers skip senior year for NIL deals? Report says it’s possible

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, is “leaning” toward skipping his senior season and attending Ohio State, which is where the 5-star prospect is committed to, according to a report Wednesday by Yahoo Sports.

Neither Ewers nor Carroll coach Riley Dodge immediately responded to messages sent Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, Ewers would attend college and could sign NIL deals worth nearly seven figures, which aren’t allowed in Texas for high school players. Ewers is expected to make a decision later this week and could graduate early and be eligible for the college season this fall.

Yahoo Exclusive: No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers tells @yahoosports he’s “leaning” toward skipping senior HS year and attending Ohio State. Ewers could then sign NIL deals worth nearly seven figures, which aren’t allowed in Texas for high school players. https://t.co/KFcXyafcQs — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 28, 2021

The Supreme Court ruled in favor this summer of student athletes who play NCAA sports to make money from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Ewers, 18, has nearly 23,000 followers on Twitter and another 82,300 followers on Instagram.

Mikey Williams, a 17-year-old 5-star junior basketball player from North Carolina, became the first prep player to sign an NIL deal in July. He has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

However, that isn’t Texas or the UIL.

According to Section 441 of the the Texas UIL rule book, to be eligible to play Texas UIL sports you need to be an amateur. Section 441 says you are not amateur if you “(1) received money or other valuable consideration for participating in a UIL sponsored school sport;

“(2) received valuable consideration for allowing his or her name to be used in promoting a product, plan or service related to a UIL sport or contest;

“(3) accepted money or other valuable consideration from school booster club funds for any non-school purpose.”

Southlake’s Quinn Ewers dives into the end one for a touchdown during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Ewers quickly jumped on the football scene when he was offered by Ohio State during the summer before his freshman year of high school.

He shined in his first varsity season with Carroll in 2019 as a sophomore, completing 72% of his passes for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns. Carroll went 13-1 and reached the state quarterfinals that season and Ewers was named Star-Telegram offensive player of the year.

Ewers committed to the University of Texas just before his junior season in 2020, but decommitted in October. Less than a month later, the QB chose the Buckeyes.

Despite an injury that forced him to miss six games last season, Ewers still managed to throw for nearly 2,500 yards and 28 TDs in eight games as the Dragons reached the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game.

The 6-foot-3 QB returned in the playoffs and threw for three TDs against Arlington Martin. A week later, he threw for 450 yards on 90% completion and six TDs in the regional final against Euless Trinity.

Southlake’s Quinn Ewers throws a completion down field during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Southlake defeated Trinity 59-35. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Southlake Carroll Quinn Ewers (3) throws an incompletion down field during a Conference 6A Division 1 regional playoff football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 24, 2020. Southlake Carroll defeated Arlington Martin 30-26. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth