How the top 2019 football recruits in DFW are ranked on 247Sports and Rivals

Recruit rankings are all the rage.

Love them or hate them, people pay attention to them.

That said, we continue our preview of National Signing Day (Feb. 6) with a look at how some of the top Dallas-Fort Worth players are ranked between national recruiting sites 247Sports and Rivals.

OL Marcus Alexander

6-4, 290, Sunnyvale

Stars: 3 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Oklahoma

247Sports: N/A

Rivals: No. 218 overall

WR Langston Anderson

6-2, 195, Midlothian Heritage

Stars: 4 (247), 3 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Oklahoma State

247Sports: No. 94 overall

Rivals: N/A

ATH Marquez Beason

5-10, 180, Duncanville

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Illinois

247Sports: No. 132 overall

Rivals: No. 124 overall

Duncanville’s Marquez Beason 247Sports

OL Branson Bragg

6-4, 310, Crandall

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Stanford

247Sports: No. 82 overall

Rivals: No. 210 overall

Crandall’s Branson Bragg 247Sports

WR Trejan Bridges

6-1, 180, Hebron

Stars: 4 (247), 5 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Oklahoma

247Sports: No. 88 overall

Rivals: No. 21 overall

Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s currently committed to Oklahoma. Greg Powers, 247Sports

LB Marcel Brooks

6-2, 195, Marcus

Stars: 5 (247), 5 (Rivals)

College: Signed with LSU

247Sports: No. 17 overall

Rivals: No. 18 overall

Flower Mound Marcus 4-star OLB Marcel Brooks, who’s committed to LSU, competes at The Opening at The Star in early July. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

WR Kameron Brown

6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Enrolled at Texas A&M

247Sports: N/A

Rivals: No. 204 overall

Colleyville Heritage 4-star WR Kameron Brown, who’s committed to Texas A&M. Greg Powers 247Sports

DB Jalen Catalon

5-10, 180, Legacy

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Committed with Arkansas

247Sports: N/A

Rivals: No. 243 overall

Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) out runs Aledo Bearcats cornerback Jake Ford (7) and strong safety Jake Mclendon (6) and the rest of the defense on an 86-yard touchdown run. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

DB Jeffery Carter

6-0, 185, Legacy

Stars: 5 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Enrolled at Alabama

247Sports: No. 30 overall

Rivals: N/A

Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB Jeffery Carter competes at The Opening at The Star in early July. Mike Roach 247Sports

DB Lewis Cine

6-2, 180, TC-Cedar Hill

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Georgia

247Sports: No. 95 overall

Rivals: No. 54 overall

TE Baylor Cupp

6-6, 240, Brock

Stars: 5 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Texas A&M

247Sports: No. 16 overall

Rivals: No. 134 overall

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp 247Sports

DE Colt Ellison

6-4, 230, Aledo

Stars: 3 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with TCU

247Sports: N/A

Rivals: No. 230 overall

SHARE COPY LINK Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half.

OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar

6-3, 340, Allen

Stars: 4 (247), 3 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Oklahoma

247Sports: No. 217 overall

Rivals: N/A

Four-star offensive linemen EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) holds 39 scholarship offers, including 34 from Power Five schools. He’s projected to commit to Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah

6-3, 225, Nolan Catholic

Stars: 4 (247), 3 (Rivals)

College: Enrolled at Notre Dame

247Sports: No. 222 overall

Rivals: N/A

Nana Osafo-Mensah, a four-star recruit from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s committed to Notre Dame. Greg Powers 247Sports

DB Tyler Owens

6-2, 200, Plano East

Stars: 5 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Texas

247Sports: No. 24 overall

Rivals: No. 62 overall

DB Demani Richardson

6-1, 210, Waxahachie

Stars: 4 (247), 5 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Texas A&M

247Sports: No. 56 overall

Rivals: No. 109 overall

WR La’Vontae Shenault

6-1, 185, DeSoto

Stars: 3 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: 16 offers (Projected to commit with Texas Tech, per 247)

247Sports: N/A

Rivals: No. 197 overall

TE Austin Stogner

6-6, 235, Plano Prestonwood

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Oklahoma

247Sports: No. 93 overall

Rivals: N/A

Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

WR Theo Wease

6-2, 200, Allen





Stars: 5 (247), 5 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Oklahoma

247Sports: No. 37 overall

Rivals: No. 11 overall

Allen WR and Oklahoma signee Theo Wease Greg Powers 247Sports

DB Brian Williams

6-1, 210, Bishop Dunne

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Texas A&M

247Sports: No. 126 overall

Rivals: No. 84 overall

WR Dylan Wright

6-4, 215, West Mesquite

Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)

College: Signed with Texas A&M

247Sports: No. 75 overall

Rivals: No. 88 overall