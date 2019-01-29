How the top 2019 football recruits in DFW are ranked on 247Sports and Rivals

Recruit rankings are all the rage.
Love them or hate them, people pay attention to them.
That said, we continue our preview of National Signing Day (Feb. 6) with a look at how some of the top Dallas-Fort Worth players are ranked between national recruiting sites 247Sports and Rivals.
6-4, 290, Sunnyvale
Stars: 3 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Oklahoma
247Sports: N/A
Rivals: No. 218 overall
6-2, 195, Midlothian Heritage
Stars: 4 (247), 3 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Oklahoma State
247Sports: No. 94 overall
Rivals: N/A
ATH Marquez Beason
5-10, 180, Duncanville
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Illinois
247Sports: No. 132 overall
Rivals: No. 124 overall
OL Branson Bragg
6-4, 310, Crandall
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Stanford
247Sports: No. 82 overall
Rivals: No. 210 overall
6-1, 180, Hebron
Stars: 4 (247), 5 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Oklahoma
247Sports: No. 88 overall
Rivals: No. 21 overall
6-2, 195, Marcus
Stars: 5 (247), 5 (Rivals)
College: Signed with LSU
247Sports: No. 17 overall
Rivals: No. 18 overall
6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Enrolled at Texas A&M
247Sports: N/A
Rivals: No. 204 overall
DB Jalen Catalon
5-10, 180, Legacy
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Committed with Arkansas
247Sports: N/A
Rivals: No. 243 overall
DB Jeffery Carter
6-0, 185, Legacy
Stars: 5 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Enrolled at Alabama
247Sports: No. 30 overall
Rivals: N/A
DB Lewis Cine
6-2, 180, TC-Cedar Hill
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Georgia
247Sports: No. 95 overall
Rivals: No. 54 overall
TE Baylor Cupp
6-6, 240, Brock
Stars: 5 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Texas A&M
247Sports: No. 16 overall
Rivals: No. 134 overall
DE Colt Ellison
6-4, 230, Aledo
Stars: 3 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with TCU
247Sports: N/A
Rivals: No. 230 overall
OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar
6-3, 340, Allen
Stars: 4 (247), 3 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Oklahoma
247Sports: No. 217 overall
Rivals: N/A
DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah
6-3, 225, Nolan Catholic
Stars: 4 (247), 3 (Rivals)
College: Enrolled at Notre Dame
247Sports: No. 222 overall
Rivals: N/A
DB Tyler Owens
6-2, 200, Plano East
Stars: 5 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Texas
247Sports: No. 24 overall
Rivals: No. 62 overall
DB Demani Richardson
6-1, 210, Waxahachie
Stars: 4 (247), 5 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Texas A&M
247Sports: No. 56 overall
Rivals: No. 109 overall
6-1, 185, DeSoto
Stars: 3 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: 16 offers (Projected to commit with Texas Tech, per 247)
247Sports: N/A
Rivals: No. 197 overall
6-6, 235, Plano Prestonwood
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Oklahoma
247Sports: No. 93 overall
Rivals: N/A
WR Theo Wease
6-2, 200, Allen
Stars: 5 (247), 5 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Oklahoma
247Sports: No. 37 overall
Rivals: No. 11 overall
DB Brian Williams
6-1, 210, Bishop Dunne
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Texas A&M
247Sports: No. 126 overall
Rivals: No. 84 overall
WR Dylan Wright
6-4, 215, West Mesquite
Stars: 4 (247), 4 (Rivals)
College: Signed with Texas A&M
247Sports: No. 75 overall
Rivals: No. 88 overall
Comments