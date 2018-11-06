Who won and lost in Tarrant County and Texas in the 2018 midterm election

All that’s left is the waiting.

Texans have weighed in on this year’s midterm election and results will be filtering in through the night.

Here’s an easy way to find election results.

Polls close in all Texas counties at 7 p.m., except El Paso County, which is in a different time zone. But election officials in Harris County have said they are delaying until 8 p.m. the release of their early voting results because a state district judge ordered them to keep several polling sites open 8 p.m. because of complaints about delays at those polling places.

Click below to see official tallies from the Tarrant County Elections office and the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Below that, we will post our Election Night stories as they are published online.

Tarrant County results

Statewide results

