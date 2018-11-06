Could this Tarrant County seat go Democrat? Andy Nguyen in tight race with Devan Allen

Republican incumbent Andy Nguyen and Democrat Devan Allen remained in a tight race for Tarrant County Commissioner with just over 1,300 votes between them.
Results just before 9:15 p.m. showed Allen with 60,769 votes to Nguyen’s 59,436. Both live in Arlington. Precinct 2 represents southeast Tarrant County. The district 36 of 163 precincts reporting.
Nguyen was elected in 2010 as the county’s first-Asian American to hold office.
Prior to election night, Nguyen said he was proudest of building partnerships during his time in office. He pointed to support of the 360 Tollway as a major project completed in his district.
“That highway is spurring a lot of economic development now,” he said.
Wendy Burgess, a Mansfield Republican who previously served on that city’s council, took an early lead over Democrat Ollie Anderson. Burgess had 267,441 votes to Anderson’s 224,223.
In other Tarrant County Elections:
Tarrant County Judge
Republican incumbent Glen Whitley led Democrat Lawrence “Larry” Meyers 262,905 to 226,181.
Whitley, who has served as county judge for 12 years, said job growth in Tarrant County would be a major focus of his next term.
Tarrant County Commissioners Court, Precinct 4
Republican incumbent J.D. Johnson ran unopposed.
Tarrant County District Attorney
Republican incumbent Sharen Wilson led Democrat Albert John Roberts with 53.92 percent of the vote.
Tarrant District Clerk
Republican Tom Wilder, the incumbent led Democrat John Derewitz with 53.46 percent of the vote.
Tarrant County Clerk
Republican incumbent Mary Louise Garcia led Democrat Karroll W. Parker with 53.66 percent of the vote.
