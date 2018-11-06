Early returns show Beverly Powell with a narrow lead in Texas Senate District 10 race

Democrat Beverly Powell, a real estate agent who has served on public school and college boards for years, was mounting a strong challenge to Republican incumbent Konni Burton.
Powell, D-Fort Worth, had 51 percent of the vote while Burton had 49 percent in unofficial early returns.
Both candidates are seeking election for a four-year term to a Senate district that includes Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield and Colleyville and pays $7,200 annually.
Burton has painted herself as the defender of conservative ideals while Powell has said the incumbent doesn’t represent the district.
“There’s a reason Konni Burton deflects and distracts when asked about her priorities — because they reflect the direction given to her by the Empower Texans special interest PAC and the West Texas billionaires who fund her campaign, and not the priorities of the voters of SD10,” Powell posted.
Burton, a former vice president of the NE Tarrant Tea Party who once owned a wedding consulting business, was first elected in 2014.
She has said she’s running for re-election to keep upholding the principles of limited government, personal liberty and free markets.
“I made a decision to actually run for this office because, not only did Wendy Davis not reflect the values of SD 10, but I wanted to work to make sure our state does not head in the same direction as D.C.,” she said. “I vowed to defend the rights of all Texans and to be a voice for the taxpayers of SD 10 down in Austin and I am proud to say I have done just that and look forward to continuing to be that voice.”
Burton has attacked Powell for a past lawsuit for unpaid business property taxes. Her campaign has shared paperwork showing a tax judgment and liens involving several businesses, including a Burleson antique store co-owned by Powell.
This contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
Comments