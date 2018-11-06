Birdville’s $252.8 million bond program takes lead with early votes

Birdville school district’s $252.8 million bond package — a program to pay for replacing five campuses with four, renovations, technology upgrades and security enhancements — maintained a lead with 73 percent of votes in favor, according to unofficial results.
With 56 of 69 precincts reporting and 34,691 total votes counted, the bond appeared to be headed for approval. Only 26.9 percent of voters had cast ballots against the measure. District leaders were encouraged with results as they waited for updated tallies.
Superintendent Darrell G. Brown praised the efforts of the Citizen’s Bond Committee, the Birdville Backers, district staff and community.
“These groups spent countless hours working to educate the community about the bond proposal,” Brown told the Star-Telegram in a statement. “Thank you for your support of the children.”
The votes are preliminary and not official until they are canvassed.
The district says the projects can be financed with increasing the tax rate.
Leading up to the election, volunteers informed potential voters about how to register to vote and about the bond election at various events, including football games. At some of the games, deputy voter registrars were on hand to collect the applications.
The bond will pay for security vestibules that allow for greater scrutiny of campus visitors. It will also pay for emergency buttons that will alert the campus when an emergency is unfolding.
The suburban district is east of downtown Fort Worth and has 33 campuses serving about 23,800 students in several cities, including Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Watauga.
