Pete Sessions trails Colin Allred in re-election bid for Congress

Long-time Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions of Dallas was behind his Democratic challenger, according to early results of his re-election bid.

Sessions, a Dallas businessman and Republican, has held his House District 32 seat since 1996.

According to early voting results, Sessions’ opponent, Democrat Colin Allred, was ahead in Dallas County — where much of the district lies — with 54 percent of the vote compared to 45 percent for Sessions and 2 percent for Libertarian Melina Baker.

Part of the congressional district is in Collin County. There, Sessions held the lead with 56 percent of early votes cast, compared to 42 percent for Allred and 2 percent for Baker.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson