Kay Granger gains early lead in re-election bid for Congress

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger gained an early lead in her re-election bid for Congress.

In early voting, the Fort Worth Republican had 58 percent of the vote, compared to 40 percent for Democratic candidate Vanessa Adia and 2 percent for Libertarian Jacob Leddy.

But despite Granger’s success at the polls, she could be facing a letdown as she prepares to return to Washington. If Democrats take control of the House, she could lose her chance to chair the powerful appropriations committee.





Granger, who also is a former Fort Worth mayor, has represented House District 12 since 1996.

If the Republican Party maintains control of the House, Granger has a strong chance of becoming chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee next year. The leadership of that committee holds tremendous sway over decisions about where to spend federal money.





Granger’s leadership is a major factor in the effort to obtain federal funding for Fort Worth’s Panther Island project, a $1.16 billion project to re-route the Trinity River north of downtown. The project did not receive funding in the federal budget for 2018 or 2019, although supporters say they’re confident that the project will eventually receive all of the $526 million in federal flood control money for which it has already received authorization.

If Granger is able to chair the House appropriations committee, she could be in a position to closely monitor the progress of the Panther Island project as it works to receive funding for flood control from the Army Corps of Engineers’ budget. But if she isn’t chairwoman, the project — which is often criticized as more of an economic development project than flood control — Panther Island could be delayed by many more years.

Granger already serves as chairwoman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.





Earlier this year, Granger helped secure more than $654 million in defense spending in an omnibus funding bill. Items funded included 90 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 14 V-22 Ospreys, two C-40 aircraft for the Marine Corps, 29 Bell AH-1Z “Viper” helicopters and six C-130s for the National Guard. It also included $1.3 billion for National Guard and reserve equipment.

“Fort Worth has many companies and employees who build the very best military hardware, and the omnibus provides $134 billion for new military equipment and upgrades,” Granger told the Star-Telegram in March, when the bill approval prevented a government shutdown. She also said she planned to vie for chair of the House Appropriations Committee next year.

A handful of protesters were outside Granger’s Fort Worth office Tuesday afternoon, as they are every Friday morning, holding signs and trying to draw the attention of passing motorists. “Grab them by the ballots,” read one sign.





Granger and Adia could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

This report, which includes information from the Star-Telegram archives, will be updated as more election results become available.



