Who will replace the Congressional seat long held by Joe Barton?

The battle to replace Congressman Joe Barton continued throughout Tuesday night as candidates Republican Ron Wright and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez waited for results from three Texas counties.
Wright was leading with 52.4 percent of 187,958 votes tallied in the race as of 9:30 p.m. Sanchez had 46.2 percent of the votes, according to incomplete and unofficial election results.
Libertarian Jason Allen Harber had 1.32 percent of votes reported by the Texas Secretary of State.
The votes are not official until canvassed.
Election Day ballots are still being tabulated in this high-profile race that includes voters in Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant counties.
“We think it is going to be an extremely late night,” Sanchez said. “It will all hinge on turnout on Election Day.”
At 9:37 p.m., Sanchez was leading in Tarrant County with 51.4 percent of 154,024 votes tabulated and 84 of 182 precincts reporting. Wright had 47.14 percent of Tarrant County votes.
Navarro County votes had not been posted on the Texas Secretary of State site as of 9:40 p.m.
Wright, a longtime Tarrant County resident, didn’t have a comment.
Wright campaigned on border security and standing up to the Washington establishment. He has served on the Arlington City Council, as Barton’s chief of staff and district director and, since 2011, as Tarrant County’s tax assessor collector.
Wright told the Star-Telegram in October: “The most important issue in this race is sending someone to Washington from CD 6 who will best represent the people of the district and the conservative values they prioritize. People in this district want the border secured, now, and they want the government to live within its means.”
Sanchez, a public relations specialist and former journalist, moved back to Waxahachie to care for aging parents. Her family has lived in the area for years.
Sanchez, the granddaughter of migrant farm workers, stressed the value of the American Dream throughout her campaign.
“I am focusing on the issues of most importance to voters including better jobs for our community college and high school graduates, well-funded neighborhood schools not depleted by vouchers and affordable healthcare for all,” Sanchez told the Star-Telegram in October.
This two-year congressional post pays $174,000 a year. The district includes parts of east and southwest Fort Worth, most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.
Barton, of Ennis, came under fire last year for a nude photo shared online and private messages with sexual overtones with a female constituent. He announced late last year that he would not seek another term in office.
Barton had held the post since 1985. His term ends in January.
Staff writer Anna Tinsley contributed to this report.
