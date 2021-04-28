Arlington mayoral candidate Jim Ross far outspends crowded field in race

Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city council members. Election Day is Saturday. Star-Telegram

Name recognition and support from candidates’ bases could go a long way in Arlington’s crowded mayor’s race.

The seven-person race for the city’s highest elected post is the first since 2003 without an incumbent, when Robert Cluck won his first term. Mayor Jeff Williams defeated Cluck in a 2015 upset and is the first mayor affected by six-year term limits that voters approved in 2018.

“After six years of having Mayor Williams lead the city, it’s a transition,” said Brent Boyea, associate UT Arlington political science professor.

The new mayor and at least two new council members will continue coronavirus recovery efforts and help steer the city’s fledgling economic development corporation, which voters funded in November. Arlington’s leadership will also have a say in the city’s development approach and the implementation of equity initiatives offered up by the city’s Unity Council.

As of Monday, 12,066 residents cast ballots for citywide races during early voting. The figure already surpasses turnout during some mayoral races in the last 20 years. However, the figure pales in comparison to November, when a record number of voters decided the city’s other four council seats alongside federal ballot items.

Arlington’s crowded mayoral race nearly guarantees a runoff, Boyea said.

Jim Ross, a longtime attorney and business owner, remains the largest spender, reporting $110,492 spent on the election, $77,785 in loans and $12,079 on hand. Ross also has endorsements from Williams, former mayor Richard Greene and the city’s major police associations.

“That ability to recall the signs that they see, and I’ve seen lots for (Ross), will certainly benefit those candidates if voters can recall that information,” Ross said. “Even if that’s limited information, it’s still important for them.”

At the same time, other candidates’ name recognition means they cannot be counted out just yet. Two examples, Boyea said, are Marvin Sutton and Michael Glaspie, two mayoral candidates with council experience. Sutton is running for mayor instead of seeking a second term representing District 3, and Glaspie was termed out after six years at-large District 8 council member.

“There’s at least a few candidates that I think will have a distinct base that will support them,” Boyea said.

Sutton has spent $7,075 and reported $1,388 on hand, while Glaspie has spent $18,410 and reported $6,872 on hand. Glaspie has also reported $9,700 in outstanding loans.

Businessman Dewayne Washington has spent $444 and has $1,623 on hand.

Businessman Kelly Burke has spent $2,260.48 and reports $995 in cash on hand.

Campaign finance reports for sales employee Doni Anthony and GIS employee Cirilo “CJ” Ocampo Jr. were not available Tuesday afternoon.

Jerry Warden, a talent purchasing agent, filed to run for mayor but was declared ineligible after the city secretary’s office ruled he was not pardoned after multiple felony convictions.

Election day runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Tarrant County website for a list of polling locations.

Council race spending

In District 3, which covers the city’s rapidly growing southeast region, health care administrator Nikkie Hunter leads the way in spending, reporting $8,219 in campaign expenditures and $7,627 on hand. She is followed by Diana Saleh, an account manager, who has spent $7,035 and has $9,703 on hand. Dora Tovar, a business owner, has spent $6,371 and reported $610 on hand. Clothing designer Alixis Lupien has spent $622 and did not report cash on hand. Teacher Tamiko Brown has spent $723 from her own funds and did not report any expenditures or cash on hand from political contributions.

Incumbent District 4 council member Andrew Piel, a construction law attorney, reported spending $8,901 and has $8,728 left. Pastor and teacher Billy McClendon has spent $844 from personal funds in his race. Attorney Cheyenne Zokaie did not report any contributions or spending. Finance reports for Nehal Mehta, a business owner, and Anne Nwaefulu, an attorney, were not available.

Pastor and engineer Kennedy Jones has spent $13,645 in his race to represent downtown Arlington in District 5 and reported $3,000 on hand. Rebecca Boxall, an architect and planning and zoning commissioner, has spent $6,076 and reported $11,660 on hand.

Retired health care professor Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley, the incumbent, has spent $8,326 and reported $6,934 on hand in her bid for a second term as at-large District 8 councilmember. Dog walker and sitter Chris “Dobi” Dobson has spent $1,353 and reported $3 on hand.

AISD board spending

Place 1 incumbent Polly Walton has spent $563 and reported $8,976 on hand. Sarah McMurrough has spent $9,625 and has $481 on hand. Watson Robinson Jr. did not report any spending or cash on hand, and finance reports for Sam Abu were not available.

Place 2 incumbent Melody Fowler has spent $5,870 and reported $10,334 on hand. Finance reports for her opponent, Michael Perkins, were not available.

Place 3 incumbent Aaron Reich has spent $16,730 and reported $17,949 on hand. Daphne Jackson has spent $385 and repored $341 on hand. Finance reports for Richard Weber were not available.

Voter guide

Visit star-telegram.com for a voter’s guide on the races in Fort Worth and Arlington.