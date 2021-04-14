Fort Worth and Arlington voter guide: City, school board candidates in 2021 election

Early voting starts April 19 for the May 1 election.

It’s time to head to the polls, as early voting for the May 1 municipal and school board elections begins April 19 and runs through April 27. If no candidate gets more than half the vote, the top two will advance to a June 5 runoff.

In Fort Worth, voters will choose a new mayor and city council members. Voters in the Fort Worth school district, the largest in Tarrant County, will decide races in four of the nine seats.

Arlington voters will elect a new mayor and fill four council seats. Three seats are open on the Arlington school board.

Those who live in the Tarrant Regional Water District can chose three board members for at-large seats. The water district board oversees a raw water utility that provides 120 billion gallons of water to 2.1 million people. They’re also the elected officials with oversight of the Trinity River project, known as Panther Island. The $1.17 billion project aims to protect 2,400 acres with a river channel that would form an island near downtown.

More than two dozen candidates are running to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, in a special election. The district spans southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, and Ellis and Navarro counties.

The Star-Telegram sent a questionnaire to the 129 candidates in the contested races in Arlington, Fort Worth, the Tarrant Regional Water District and Congressional District 6. The responses of the candidates who returned a questionnaire are included in this guide. They appear as the candidates filled them out.

Fort Worth City Council candidates

Fort Worth school board candidates

Arlington City Council candidates

Arlington school board candidates

Tarrant Regional Water District candidates

U.S. House of Representatives candidates

