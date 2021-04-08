Boosting Arlington small businesses takes stage in mayor race

Eric Mahroum, left moderates an Arlington mayor candidate forum at Mavericks Bar and Grill Feb. 25, 2021. Candidates at the forum, from left to right: Jerry Warden, Dewayne Washington, Jim Ross, Doni Anthony, Michael Glaspie and Kelly Burke.

What’s next for Arlington after years of growth in the city’s entertainment district and tough pandemic-era economic decisions?

That question has found a central spot in the eight-person mayor race to replace Jeff Williams, who terms out in May.

The next mayor will serve the city as staff launch an economic development corporation, which officials have pledged will help build smaller businesses while attracting larger ones. Williams’ successor must navigate future economic shortfalls due to COVID — an affliction city staff believe the city could see well into the decade.

Arlington leaders have also been tasked with considering over 50 recommendations to create equity in areas including policing, housing and economic development.

Candidates include, in ballot order: talent purchasing agent Jerry Warden, retired air traffic controller and Council member Marvin Sutton, GIS employee Cirilo “CJ” Ocampo Jr., programmer Dewayne Washington, businessman and attorney Jim Ross, sales employee Doni Anthony, minister and former Council member Michael Glaspie and business owner Kelly Burke.

Campaigns touch on businesses, integrity

Candidates by and large want to focus on small businesses and residents as opposed to larger projects.

Glaspie, former District 8 city council member, said the city has built out stellar facilities and services for residents. Now, it’s a matter of making sure they are used.

“We have all the businesses, all the nice facilities ... to serve our citizens, whether directly on indirectly,” Glaspie said. “We need to make sure that every citizen feels that they are able to enjoy their time in Arlington.”

In addition to council, Glaspie served on the Arlington school board and has long been involved with Mount Olive Baptist Church and several organizations. His platforms include creating safer neighborhoods, improving relationships with first responders and maintaining the quality of city services.

Washington, who runs multiple businesses, said he has been concerned with the city’s debt and spending on large projects. His organization, Gentlemen’s Society, provides boys 8 to 18 mentorship and has spread internationally. He said his background in programming can lend to helping the city solve problems. His other platforms include supporting healthy families, public safety and taking care of children and the elderly.

“Coming up with ideas, strategies that move the needle, that comes naturally to me,” Washington said.

Ross, a former Arlington Police officer who co-owns Mercury Chophouse, has far outspent his candidates in the race and has received endorsements from Williams, former Mayor Richard Greene and all four local police associations. He has tried to break away from the “establishment candidate” narrative, however, for much of the election cycle. Ross’ campaign has focused on keeping momentum from entertainment district development while helping small businesses and supporting law enforcement agencies.

“Just because I’ve received the support of Jeff Williams or Richard Greene does not mean that I am a cookie-cutter image of them,” Ross said. “Jeff and I are cut from two different cloths.”

Sutton, who is wrapping up his first council term representing District 3 in southeast Arlington, said he is not deterred by Ross’ endorsements. Sutton ran several mayoral and council campaigns before winning in 2019, during all of which he relied on individual contributions.

During his first term, he said, he and council have been tested through COVID and the winter freeze. His platforms include public safety through staffing and equipping police while creating a police oversight committee, creating jobs through partnerships with private entities and improving transportation and walkability.

“I bring experience on the council to the table where most candidates in real time can’t say that,” Sutton said.

Anthony has focused on upholding residents’ constitutional rights during the campaign. She said local, county and state mask mandates and limits on business capacity and operations were government overreach.

“This is supposed to be the city of American dreams,” Anthony said. “We need to make it easier to operate and have their businesses here.”

Anthony’s platforms include promoting public safety, supporting small businesses through deregulation, free speech and transparency and holding events to create unity.

Burke was not immediately available for an interview. However, his campaign has focused on drawing family friendly attractions to the entertainment district, aiding small businesses during COVID and public safety.

Ross’ campaign has centered on encouraging business development by streamlining permitting processes, working on educational resources, improving transportation issues, supporting law enforcement and reducing residents’ tax burdens.

However, Ross has raised issues with his opponents, including Warden, who is listed in the state’s sex offender registry and has two felony convictions. At a recent candidate forum, Ross called himself the “law and order” candidate and said he was the only one pushing for election integrity, as he believes Warden should not run and said some opponents’ conduct calls into question their integrity.

“I’m the one who’s not afraid to stand up for what I believe is right,” Ross said.

Warden did not respond to an email seeking an interview. However, Warden told the Star-Telegram he believes he’s served his sentence and is eligible to run.

“I am a father and grandfather, as well as a proponent of safe communities and everyone following the law, including the police, but Big Boss Ross tried to bully me from the beginning and he’s exactly the big bully cop we do not want in Arlington,” Warden said in a March 1 text message.

Warden has said in interviews with the Star-Telegram and forums he would like to increase sensitivity training for police and seek new public transportation initiatives.

Ocampo did not respond to an email interview request and does not have an easily accessible campaign website. However, his Change.org petition seeking support for his candidacy simply states, “I can fix that.”

Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1. Arlington residents will elect at least two new council members in elections covering districts 3, 4, 5 and 8. Those in Arlington School District will also decide three board places. Sample ballots are available on the county’s website.