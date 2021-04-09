Candidate with felony convictions declared ineligible for Arlington mayor’s race

Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city councilmembers in spring 2021. Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1. Star-Telegram

Jerry Warden, a talent purchasing agent credited with creating the Dallas-Fort Worth metal scene, is ineligible to run for mayor.

Warden’s name was struck from the crowded mayor’s race filing list on Thursday.

Warden has two felony convictions and a lifetime registration in the state’s sex offender registry. State law prohibits people with felonies from running unless they have been pardoned or had their full citizenship rights restored. Warden told the Star-Telegram in a February phone interview his rights were restored after he served his sentences.

His former opponent, attorney and business owner Jim Ross, had previously filed complaints with the secretary’s office, citing Warden’s sex offender registration.

“I’m the one who’s not afraid to stand up for what I believe is right,” Ross said in a previous phone interview with the Star-Telegram.

Neither Ross nor Warden were immediately available for comment Friday morning.

This story will be updated.