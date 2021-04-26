Donald Trump says Susan Wright has his “Total Endorsement” for Congress

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Susan Wright for Congressional District 6.

Several candidates have highlighted their Trump ties on the campaign trail, but the former president had not weighed in on the race until Monday. Former Trump administration officials are in the field of 23.

“Susan Wright will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas,” Trump said in a Monday statement shared on Twitter by Wright. “She is the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright, who has always been supportive of our American First Policies.”

The statement continues that she “will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect our second Amendment. … Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Wright is a longtime member of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee. She has been district director for former Rep. Bill Zedler and his successor Rep. David Cook, according to her campaign.

“I’m truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I’m so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again,” Wright said on Twitter.