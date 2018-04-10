Is Jeremy Maclin still a free-agent option for the Cowboys?

Could Jeremy Maclin end up in a Dallas?

The Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles made "preliminary inquiries" about the free-agent wide receiver, according to a report from ESPN.





Free agent WR Jeremy Maclin still fielding his market. Two teams that had preliminary inquiries (#Cowboys, #Eagles) signed WRs already in Hurns & Wallace, per source. I'm told Maclin has no geographical limits, just waiting for the right fit. Currently training in Balt. & Philly. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2018

That same report indicates that those conversations took place before the Cowboys signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson.

Maclin is coming off the least productive season of his career. In 12 games, he only caught 40 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns. Even though the former Pro Bowler was set to count just $2.5 million against the cap, the Ravens still cut him last month.

This off-season, the cost of acquiring free-agent pass catchers has been high. But even at age 29, it's hard to imagine Maclin receiving more than a one-year deal. More important, it's unlikely he will count more than $2.5 million against the cap.





At present, the Cowboys don't have a need at wide receiver. But that could change depending on what the organization decides to do about Dez Bryant. Owner Jerry Jones has yet to sit down with his star wide receiver. But a decision could come within the next week.

The longer Maclin "waits" things out, the more possible it becomes that he could revisit talks with the Cowboys.