Dallas Cowboys add speedy free agent wide receiver Deonte Thompson

The Dallas Cowboys are finally making moves in free agency. As expected, it's on the smaller scale.
The Cowboys and wide receiver Deonte Thompson reached a one-year, $2.5 million deal on Thursday. Thompson's agent, David Canter of DEC Management, announced the signing on Twitter.
Thompson joins linebacker Joe Thomas as the only free agent signings so far for the Cowboys.
They've lost three players in free agency in linebacker Anthony Hitchens (Chiefs), fullback Keith Smith (Raiders) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (Raiders).
Thompson provides more depth in to the receiving corps that is not expected to bring back Brice Butler.
Thompson, 29, has spent six seasons in the NFL with five different teams since entering the league from Florida. He played with the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills last season, starting a combined 10 games. He finished with 38 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns.
For his career, Thompson has 77 catches for 1,032 yards and four touchdowns.
Thompson is known for his speed as he was a member of the Florida track team in college. He won a football national championship with the Gators in 2009, and a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
