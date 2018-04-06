Josh Norman speaks out about the Cowboys' Dez Bryant situation

Everybody has an opinion about Dez Bryant and his current contract situation today.

Some Cowboys fans and the team's vice president Stephen Jones are even preparing for life without the former Pro Bowler in one way or another. Others are holding out hope owner Jerry Jones and the player can negotiate a pay cut.

Now, players from rival NFC East teams are chiming in. On Thursday during an appearance on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman actually praised a rival player he once called "just a guy."

Here's what he said on the show:

"He has a lot left in the tank. It's what he gets out of it, that's the thing," Norman said. "I mean he can be whatever he wants to be. "I'm not here to down the man, I'm not gonna down him. He plays the game at the highest level. I think for him, it's all between here [points to brain]. Once he figures that out and once he feels that 'When I step on the field I'm going to dominate whether it's Josh Norman or a rookie coming into the league [lined up against me].' ... Everybody's got to figure that out. I'm still figuring it out."





"It's about want-to." Jerry Jones said the team's management and Bryant were going to have a meeting this week, but so far that has not come to pass.