Waiting game: No meeting yet for Jerry Jones, Dez Bryant on receiver's future

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that the team has yet to meet with receiver Dez Bryant regarding his contract and subsequent status for 2017 and beyond.

“When we do, we'll let you know and the guy who will do that will be Jerry," Stephen Jones said.

Owner Jerry Jones said last week at the NFL owners meeting that he hoped to meet with Bryant before the end of this week in what is setting up to be a busy time for the Cowboys. The team is hosting its 30 pre-draft national visits, which began Monday and run through Thursday.

They will hold Dallas Day on Friday with workouts for draft prospects who played in high school or college in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And they were hosting defensive end Kony Ealy on a free agent visit, starting Tuesday night.

But the meeting with Bryant remains paramount.

In addition to signing two receivers in free agency, Allen Hurns and Dionte Thompson, the Cowboys are focused on adding a receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft, set for April 26-28, at AT&T Stadium.

Among visitors this week at the team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco are Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley, Maryland receiver D.J. Moore, Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk and Florida receiver Antonio Callaway.

The team also spent a lot of time with SMU receiver Courtland Sutton during his pro day and he could be on hand for Dallas day on Friday.

"Well, I just think we’re always trying to get the very best players," Stephen Jones said. "Obviously, we have internal decisions to make in terms of our roster and who’s going to be on it and who’s not going to be on it. We just want to give ourselves options.

"We wanted that receiver position to be competitive, we felt like we needed to improve upon last year. We felt like the best way to do that with our new (wide receivers) coach that we brought in, Sanjay (Lal), is to have a very competitive situation. I think we’ve helped that in free agency, but it certainly doesn’t rule out taking a player in the draft as well. It could be in the first three rounds if the right guy were there that we like."

Stephen Jones added on Tuesday that whatever the Cowboys decide to do or not do with Bryant will have no impact on what they do in the draft.



