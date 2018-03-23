Tim Ireland AP
Dallas Cowboys

Free agent receiver Allen Hurns agrees to join Dallas Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

March 23, 2018 12:42 PM

Free agent wide receiver Allen Hurns agreed to a two-year deal worth to $12 million on Friday to join the the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple sources.

Hurns is the second receiver to join the Cowboys in as many days, joining Deonte Thompson, who signed on Thursday.

Hurns' addition also raises huge questions about the future of receiver Dez Bryant and his $12.5 million salary for next season.

Does Hurns addition mean the Cowboys are prepared to move on from Bryant rather than just simply ask him to take a pay cut?

The Cowboys have questioned Bryant’s salary and declining production since the beginning of the off-season.

As of now, sources say Hurns' addition has no impact Bryant's status with the team and any decision on his contract.

Hurns is a No. 2 receiver at best. He is not a No. 1 option like Bryant.

But there is no question the presence of Hurns and Thompson will have a domino effect on Cowboys receiver corps. If not Bryant, then one or more of the other 2017 holdovers, including Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28.

Hurns spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He visited the Cowboys on Wednesday and then took a trip to the New York Jets.

Hurns, undrafted out of Miami in 2014, was released on Tuesday for cap reasons and declining production since signing a four-year, $40.05 million extension in 2016. He caught 115 passes in his first two seasons, including 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015. The last two seasons combined he has just 74 receptions for 961 yards and five touchdowns. He also has missed 11 games due to injuries.

Now healthy again, Hurns hopes to get back to his previous production. He could certainly be a solid No. 2 receiver in Dallas.

However, Hurns and a receiver at the top of the draft could make things interesting as the Cowboys continue to evaluate Bryant’s situation.

