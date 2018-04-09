Cowboys decision on Dez Bryant should come before offseason program begins April 16

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has not talked to wide receiver Dez Bryant.
He says he doesn’t know if owner Jerry Jones has talked to him yet either.
So there is still no resolution to Bryant’s status though something could be resolved soon, considering the team starts the offseason program April 16.
There is no question the Cowboys at least want Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million salary for 2018.
So the Cowboys wouldn’t want to risk Bryant suffering an injury working out with the team, thus guaranteeing his 2018 salary.
The contract and his declining numbers are a huge part of the discussion that Jones plans to have with him.
Also having the situation linger much longer is not good anyone and certainly wouldn’t foster the right environment to start offseason workouts.
But as of now, Garrett is still spewing the same company line.
“I have not met with Dez,” Garrett said at the Cowboys’ Taste of the NFL event Sunday night. “Dez is on our football team, and again, we talked about some of the moves we made at the receiver position, and they’re designed to create competition there. We think that’s going to help everybody on our team.”
The question of Bryant’s fate whether it’s a pay cut or a release will come when Jones has that long-awaited conversation.
But there is no question the team is seemingly preparing for a future without Bryant.
They have signed two receivers in free agency in Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson.
And they are focused on taking a receiver in the 2018 NFL NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.
Top prospects Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore, Antonio Callaway and Christian Kirk have taken pre-draft visits to the team’s headquarters in Frisco. And the Cowboys spent a lot of time with SMU receiver Courtland Sutton at his pro day.
Comments