New England Patriots tackle Cameron Fleming is one of five free agents scheduled to visit with the Dallas Cowboys this week.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys the only team in NFL with no free agent signings; now have five visits set

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

March 19, 2018 03:25 PM

Frisco

Every team in the NFL has at least made one addition since the start of free agency last week.

Every team, save for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have had added no one while losing cornerback Orlando Scandrick (Washington Redskins), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (Kansas City Chiefs), fullback Keith Smith (Oakland Raiders) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (Oakland Raiders).

But that is seemingly about to change as the Cowboys have scheduled visits early this week with offensive tackles Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle, guard Marcus Martin and receivers Justin Hunter and Dontrelle Inman, according to sources.

This is generally when the Cowboys do their business, at the start of the second wave of free agency when the prices are cheaper.

Fleming, who played with the New England Patriots the last four seasons, is set the visit the team's headquarters at the Star in Frisco Monday and Tuesday.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28.

The Cowboys have a need for a swing tackle after disappointing turns by Chaz Green and Byron Bell in 2017. But the interest in Fleming and Waddle, who played with the Patriots, could be a sign that right tackle La’el Collins could be moving back to guard.

Again, the Cowboys need to improve the depth at tackle behind Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith.

But this could also be an indication that the team believes the unit is stronger with Collins at guard to protect the middle of the pocket along with center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.

Marcus Martin could replace free agent guard/center Joe Looney as the primary interior backup.

The interest in Hunter and Inman should have no bearing on the future of top receiver Dez Bryant.

Inman’s best season was in 2016 when he had 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns with the San Diego Chargers. He spent 2017 with the Chicago Bears, catching just 25 passes for 343 yards and touchdown in seven starts.

He is a fourth receiver at best.

Hunter, 29, has had just 14 catches the past two seasons in playing parts of 19 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

