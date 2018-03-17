Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber is shown in this file photo.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber is shown in this file photo. Gus Ruelas AP
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber is shown in this file photo. Gus Ruelas AP

Dallas Cowboys

Veteran Cowboys linebacker headed to Raiders, will reunite with old coach

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

March 17, 2018 03:31 PM

The Oakland Raiders poached another Dallas Cowboys’ free agent on Saturday.

Linebacker Kyle Wilber has signed with the Raiders, the team announced.

Wilber, 28, is known for his play on special teams and this reunites him with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who left the Cowboys to join Jon Gruden’s staff with the Raiders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

A fourth-round pick in 2012 out of Wake Forest, Wilber was credited with 10 tackles and one forced fumble on special teams for the Cowboys last season.

Wilber played in 89 games, including 16 starts, in his time with the Cowboys.

The Raiders also signed former Cowboys fullback Keith Smith earlier this week.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

View More Video