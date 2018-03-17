Veteran Cowboys linebacker headed to Raiders, will reunite with old coach

The Oakland Raiders poached another Dallas Cowboys’ free agent on Saturday.
Linebacker Kyle Wilber has signed with the Raiders, the team announced.
Wilber, 28, is known for his play on special teams and this reunites him with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who left the Cowboys to join Jon Gruden’s staff with the Raiders.
A fourth-round pick in 2012 out of Wake Forest, Wilber was credited with 10 tackles and one forced fumble on special teams for the Cowboys last season.
Wilber played in 89 games, including 16 starts, in his time with the Cowboys.
The Raiders also signed former Cowboys fullback Keith Smith earlier this week.
