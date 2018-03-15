Fullback Keith Smith (41) is leaving the Dallas Cowboys after signing a free-agent contract with the Oakland Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys

Another one leaves, no one coming in: FB Keith Smith leaves Cowboys for Raiders

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

March 15, 2018 03:19 PM

Frisco

Add fullback to the list of needs for the Dallas Cowboys after Keith Smith agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders on a two-year deal worth $4.2 million.

Smith said goodbye and thanked the Cowboys on Twitter and Instagram.

This was a chance the Cowboys took when they declined to tender Smith a restricted free agent contract because they felt the $1.9 million guarantee for 2018 was too much for a fullback who played limited snaps.

The Cowboys hoped to sign Smith to a multi-year contract extension, but they did not come close with their offer, according to a source.

The move made him an unrestricted free agent and the Raiders pounced quickly.

New Raiders coach Jon Gruden had been looking for a fullback to add to his offense and zeroed in on Smith. But this was also about special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who left the Cowboys for the Raiders after the 2017 season.

Smith was also a strong special teams player for the Cowboys and Bisaccia was a big part of his recruitment to Oakland.

The move also brings Smith closer to home and his family in California, bringing him back to the Bay Area where he played in college at St. Jose State.

Smith is a four-year veteran who began his career as a linebacker before making a successful move to fullback two years ago.

He is the second Cowboys player to leave via free agency, joining linebacker Anthony Hitchens who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys have yet to add a player since the start of free agency on Wednesday, though they did make a play for receiver Sammy Watkins before he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talks one on one with rookie Cowboys fullback Keith Smith before the big preseason game, 90,000 fans expected, against the Rams at the L.A. Coliseum. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

