Another one out the door: CB Orlando Scandrick signs with rival Redskins

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick didn’t take long in finding a new home after requesting and being granted his release from the Dallas Cowboys.
Scandrick took the familiar route and joined the rival Washington Redskins on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to sources.
Scandrick asked for released from the Cowboys last week and it was finally granted on Saturday.
He was in Washington on Sunday and signed Monday.
Scandrick, a 10-year veteran, will serve as the nickel back in Washington while also getting a chance to compete to start opposite Josh Norman.
The Cowboys had some interest in keeping Scandrick as an insurance policy but it was clear they were committed to a youth movement at cornerback with 2017 rookies Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods. They also planned to move safety Byron Jones to cornerback.
Scandrick also wanted a fresh start.
Coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones all contacted him to personally thank him for his time in Dallas and bless his departure with no hard feelings.
Scandrick, a former fifth-round pick in 2008, had nine strong years with the Cowboys. He outperformed cornerback Mike Jenkins, a first-round pick that same year, and become of the league’s best slot cornerbacks. He eventually became the team’s best cover corner, surpassing 2012 first-round pick Morris Claiborne and big-money free agent signee Brandon Carr.
Injuries took his toll the past three seasons. He missed 2015 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and missed games in 2017 with fractured bones in his back.
Scandrick joins Anthony Hitchens (Kansas City Chiefs), fullback Keith Smith (Oakland Raiders) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (Oakland Raiders) to leave the Cowboys since the start of free agency last week.
