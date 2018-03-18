Cowboys finally joining free agency party, hosting tackle Cam Fleming on a visit

The Dallas Cowboys are officially joining the free agency party, albeit one week after its inception, with from visits tackle Cameron Fleming and guard/center Marcus Martin, per sources
Fleming, who played the New England Patriots the last four seasons, is set the visit the team's headquarters at the Star in Frisco Monday and Tuesday.
The Cowboys have a need for a swing tackle after disappointing turns by Chaz Green and Byron Bell in 2017 but the interest in Fleming could be a sign that right tackle La’el Collins could be moving back to guard.
Fleming is more than just a backup tackle. He has started 27 games with the New England Patriots since being drafted in the fourth round in 2014.
Never miss a local story.
He started the final five games of the 2017 and started in Super Bowl XLII.
Again, the Cowboys need to improve the depth at tackle behind Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith.
But this could also be an indication that the team believes the unit is stronger with Collins at guard to protect the middle of the pocket along with center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.
Marcus Martin played three seasons with San Francisco 49ers, starting 24 games, before joining the Cleveland Browns last season. He didn’t play a game for the Browns in 2017.
He could replace free agent guard/center Joe Looney as the primary interior backup.
Comments