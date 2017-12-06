Mansfield ISD with a sweep for football players of the week

More Videos

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Kam Brown can't keep his hands off the ball

Kam Brown can't keep his hands off the ball

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Morris Center works to get moms and kids out of shelters and on their feet

Morris Center works to get moms and kids out of shelters and on their feet

Arlington man posts yard signs calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump

Arlington man posts yard signs calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump

'Morning Buzz' at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas

"Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

    Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Ife Adeyi picked up 124 yards on two catches, both for scores, as the Broncos beat North Forney 45-35 in a Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Adeyi's TDs were from 60 and 64 yards and he also kicked a 42-yard field goal.

Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Ife Adeyi picked up 124 yards on two catches, both for scores, as the Broncos beat North Forney 45-35 in a Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Adeyi's TDs were from 60 and 64 yards and he also kicked a 42-yard field goal. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Ife Adeyi picked up 124 yards on two catches, both for scores, as the Broncos beat North Forney 45-35 in a Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Adeyi's TDs were from 60 and 64 yards and he also kicked a 42-yard field goal. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Mansfield ISD with a sweep for football players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 08:54 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Nearly 15,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity football players of the week with both coming from Mansfield Independent School District.

Mansfield Legacy receiver/kicker Ife Adeyi won the offensive vote with 7,271 votes. Adeyi had two catches, both for touchdowns and 124 yards. He also kicked a 42-yard field goal to help send the Broncos past North Forney.

Kennedale kicker Kevin Tiero came in second place with 5,561 votes after Tiero was the hero against Midlothian Heritage. With 12 seconds left, he kicked the game-winning 40-yard field goal.

Colleyville Covenant running back Alan Maldonado was third place with 3,007 votes. Maldonado rushed 18 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns to send Covenant to the TAPPS Division IV state title on Saturday at Waco Midway.

  • Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

    OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game.

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game.

Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Mansfield Lake Ridge linebacker Parker Turley won the defensive vote with 7,419 votes after getting an interception and helping the Eagles past Prosper.

Covenant’s David Williams was second place with 5,460 votes. Williams had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown and recovered one fumble against Dallas First Baptist.

Previous winner

Southlake Carroll’s Jacob Doddridge and Richland’s Rashee Rice

  • Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

    Mansfield Legacy’s Superman, Jalen Catalon, played both ways to help the Broncos advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

