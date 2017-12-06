Mansfield ISD with a sweep for football players of the week

Nearly 15,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity football players of the week with both coming from Mansfield Independent School District.

Mansfield Legacy receiver/kicker Ife Adeyi won the offensive vote with 7,271 votes. Adeyi had two catches, both for touchdowns and 124 yards. He also kicked a 42-yard field goal to help send the Broncos past North Forney.

Kennedale kicker Kevin Tiero came in second place with 5,561 votes after Tiero was the hero against Midlothian Heritage. With 12 seconds left, he kicked the game-winning 40-yard field goal.

Colleyville Covenant running back Alan Maldonado was third place with 3,007 votes. Maldonado rushed 18 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns to send Covenant to the TAPPS Division IV state title on Saturday at Waco Midway.

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game. Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Mansfield Lake Ridge linebacker Parker Turley won the defensive vote with 7,419 votes after getting an interception and helping the Eagles past Prosper.

Covenant’s David Williams was second place with 5,460 votes. Williams had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown and recovered one fumble against Dallas First Baptist.

