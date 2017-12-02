Mansfield Legacy advances to football state quarterfinals

Mansfield Legacy 45, North Forney 35
Quarterback Jalen Catalon and running back Grant Johnson combined for six touchdowns as the Broncos outlasted the Falcons on Saturday afternoon in Class 5A Division II Regional round game at Allen’s Eagle Stadium. Legacy meets Frisco Lone Star (12-1) in the UIL 5A state quarterfinals. The Broncos are in the fourth round for a second consecutive year.
Key players: Johnson was the workhorse in the Broncos’ backfield, carrying 20 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown run that put Legacy ahead 45-35 with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Catalon had a strong second half to finish with 251 yards of total offense (171 passing, 80 rushing) and three touchdowns. Ife Adeyi caught two long touchdown passes for 124 yards and added a 42-yard field goal. North Forney quarterback Colby Suits was brilliant in defeat, finishing with 311 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
Key stat: Legacy scored 21 consecutive spanning from midway through the second quarter to early in the third quarter to take control. Johnson ran from 32 yards out with 5:29 left in the first half to put the Broncos in front for good at 21-14.
Records: Mansfield Legacy 11-2; North Forney 10-3
